Cummins will not be involved in the white-ball series against NZ & IND
32-year-old will be resting ahead of the Ashes 2025
Cummins has suffered repeated stress back fractures
Australia's premium fast bowler and ODI skipper Pat Cummins will not be taking part in the home series against India next month owing to an injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins will not be taking part in the three-ODIs and as many T20Is against India.
Cricket Australia will look to ease through Cummins' comeback to the national team ahead of the Ashes later this year, after scans revealed that 'a level of lumbar bone stress' to the back. Cummins will also miss the white-ball series against New Zealand in October.
Cummins' back issue began during his routine assessment following Australia's WTC final and the tour to the West Indies earlier this year. CA revealed that the scans did not show any signs of fracture but the bone stress was enough to demand rest for the 32-year-old.
Cummins led Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa followed by a three-match Test series against the West Indies. However, the lanky pacer was not available for the white-ball series against WI and South Africa.
Earlier this year, the 32-year-old played all the five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite carrying a minor ankle injury. With Ashes just few months away, Cricket Australia might want their ace bowler to rest, similar to how India managed with their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Cummins made his Test debut at the age of 18 for Australia, but had to wait for six years between his first Test in 2011 and second in 2017 due to repeated stress back fractures.
Cummins has played 71 Tests for the Kangaroos, scalping 309 wickets and is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker for his national team, that also includes leading his team to a World Test Championship title in 2023.