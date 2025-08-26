Virat Kohli thanked Pujara: “Thank you for making my job easier at No. 4 pujji.”
Pujara scored 7,195 Test runs with 19 centuries and 35 fifties across 103 matches.
Key figure in India’s historic 2018-19 and 2020-21 series wins in Australia.
Batting legend Virat Kohli has penned a heartfelt message for his longtime batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. The duo, who formed the backbone of India’s Test middle order for nearly a decade, enjoyed some of the finest partnerships in modern Test cricket.
Kohli’s Tribute to Pujara
Taking to Instagram, Kohli acknowledged Pujara’s immense contribution to the Indian Test team and their strong partnership in the middle order.
“Thank you for making my job easier at (number) 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless @cheteshwarpujara,” Kohli wrote in his story.
Together, Kohli and Pujara added 3,513 runs in 83 Test innings, stitching up seven century stands and 18 half-century partnerships, averaging an impressive 43.37 as a pair.
Pujara’s Glorious Career
The 37-year-old Saurashtra batter, who debuted in 2010 against Australia at Bengaluru, leaves behind a legacy of grit, patience, and unwavering determination. In a career spanning 13 years, Pujara played 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. His tally includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.
In first-class cricket, Pujara’s numbers were even more remarkable: 21,301 runs from 278 matches at an average of 51.82, with 66 centuries and 81 fifties, including a career-best score of 352.
The Backbone of Overseas Triumphs
Pujara’s finest moments came overseas, particularly in Australia. He was a key figure in Kohli’s team that scripted India’s historic series win during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring a phenomenal 521 runs in seven innings as India won 2-1.
He again stood tall in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, enduring bruising spells to score 271 runs in four matches at an average of 33.87, including three fifties. His defiance at the crease proved crucial in India’s comeback triumph.
Pujara’s final appearance for India came in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in 2023 against Australia.
Cricketing World Pays Tribute
Pujara’s retirement sparked widespread admiration across the cricket fraternity. Teammates, coaches, and fans hailed his unflinching discipline, mental toughness, and selfless contributions, particularly in Test cricket where his resilience often allowed stroke-makers like Kohli to flourish around him.