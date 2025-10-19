IND Vs AUS 2025: Rohit Sharma Caught Eating Popcorn During Rain Delay, Abhishek Nayar’s Reaction Goes Viral - Video

During the rain-hit 1st ODI in Perth, Rohit Sharma was spotted munching popcorn with Shubman Gill, sparking hilarious commentary from Abhishek Nayar, who has worked on his fitness prior to the ODI series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS 2025: Rohit Sharma Caught Eating Popcorn During Rain Delay
Shubman Gill sharing popcorn with Rohit Sharma during rain break in India vs Australia 1st ODI Photo: StarSportsIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia beat India by 7 wickets in 1st ODI in Perth

  • Abhishek Nayar reacted to a clip showing Shubman Gill sharing popcorn with Rohit Sharma

  • Abhishek Nayar worked with Rohit Sharma for 12 weeks to improve his fitness eying the 2027 World Cup

The first ODI between India and Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, 2025, was marred by frequent rain interruptions, reducing the match to 26 overs per side. Despite the weather challenges, the game saw some memorable moments, including a light-hearted scene during a rain delay.

Cameras caught former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, sharing a bucket of popcorn in the dressing room, engaging in a casual conversation. This unexpected moment quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and commentators alike.

Abhishek Nayar's Hilarious Comment on Rohit-Gill's Popcorn Moment

During the rain break, as Rohit and Gill enjoyed their snack, former India assistant coach and current commentator Abhishek Nayar couldn't help but notice the scene. In the commentary box, Nayar humorously remarked, "Arey bhai, usse popcorn mat de!" (Don't let him eat popcorn!), expressing mock concern over Rohit's diet.

Watch Abhishek Nayar's reaction:

Nayar's jest stemmed from his close association with Rohit during the latter's fitness transformation. Prior to the Australia tour, Nayar had worked intensively with Rohit for 12 weeks, helping him shed significant weight and improve his fitness levels. This transformation was part of Rohit's preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

In addition to the popcorn moment, Shubman Gill's gesture of spending time with Rohit during the rain break was noteworthy. Despite the change in leadership, with Gill now captaining the ODI side, he made a conscious effort to ensure Rohit felt included and valued. Nayar praised Gill's actions, describing them as a "strategic move" to make Rohit feel comfortable and supported.

Australia Beat India in 1st ODI by 7 Wickets

The match itself was a challenging one for India. After being put to bat first, India managed to score 136/9 in their allotted 26 overs. Australia, in response, chased down the revised target of 131 runs under the DLS method in just 21.1 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Captain Mitchell Marsh led the chase with an unbeaten 46, supported by Josh Philippe's 37 and debutant Matt Renshaw's 21*. India's top scorer was KL Rahul with 38 runs. The early dismissals of key players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, contributed to India's struggles in the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  2. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  3. India Vs England Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana Getting Towards 100 | INDW 206/3 (37)

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

  2. Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. Piyush Goyal: India’s Exports Grow 6.75% In September Despite Widening Trade Deficit

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike