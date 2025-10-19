IND Vs AUS 2025: Rohit Sharma Caught Eating Popcorn During Rain Delay, Abhishek Nayar’s Reaction Goes Viral - Video

Australia beat India by 7 wickets in 1st ODI in Perth
Abhishek Nayar reacted to a clip showing Shubman Gill sharing popcorn with Rohit Sharma
Abhishek Nayar worked with Rohit Sharma for 12 weeks to improve his fitness eying the 2027 World Cup
The first ODI between India and Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, 2025, was marred by frequent rain interruptions, reducing the match to 26 overs per side. Despite the weather challenges, the game saw some memorable moments, including a light-hearted scene during a rain delay.
Cameras caught former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, sharing a bucket of popcorn in the dressing room, engaging in a casual conversation. This unexpected moment quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and commentators alike.
Abhishek Nayar's Hilarious Comment on Rohit-Gill's Popcorn Moment
During the rain break, as Rohit and Gill enjoyed their snack, former India assistant coach and current commentator Abhishek Nayar couldn't help but notice the scene. In the commentary box, Nayar humorously remarked, "Arey bhai, usse popcorn mat de!" (Don't let him eat popcorn!), expressing mock concern over Rohit's diet.
Watch Abhishek Nayar's reaction:
Nayar's jest stemmed from his close association with Rohit during the latter's fitness transformation. Prior to the Australia tour, Nayar had worked intensively with Rohit for 12 weeks, helping him shed significant weight and improve his fitness levels. This transformation was part of Rohit's preparation for the 2027 World Cup.
In addition to the popcorn moment, Shubman Gill's gesture of spending time with Rohit during the rain break was noteworthy. Despite the change in leadership, with Gill now captaining the ODI side, he made a conscious effort to ensure Rohit felt included and valued. Nayar praised Gill's actions, describing them as a "strategic move" to make Rohit feel comfortable and supported.
Australia Beat India in 1st ODI by 7 Wickets
The match itself was a challenging one for India. After being put to bat first, India managed to score 136/9 in their allotted 26 overs. Australia, in response, chased down the revised target of 131 runs under the DLS method in just 21.1 overs, securing a seven-wicket victory.
Captain Mitchell Marsh led the chase with an unbeaten 46, supported by Josh Philippe's 37 and debutant Matt Renshaw's 21*. India's top scorer was KL Rahul with 38 runs. The early dismissals of key players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, contributed to India's struggles in the match.