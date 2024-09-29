The India U-19 side will take on Australia U-19 in the first of the two unofficial Test match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting from Monday, September 30. (More Cricket News)
India come into the fixture after winning the ODI series 3-0 in Puducherry, and would want to stamp their authority in the red-ball series as well.
While on the other hand, Australia will be hoping to put up a proper fight in the unofficial Tests, but it is expected to be a test of character with the Chepauk surface usually assisting slow bowling.
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Unofficial Test Squads:
Australia U19 squad: Thomas Brown, Simon Budge, Zac Curtain, Riley Kingsell, Steven Hogan, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Patterson, Ollie Peake, Vishwa Ramkumar, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller, Addison Sheriff, Alex Lee Young
India U19 squad: Soham Patwardhan (c), Vihan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Kartikeya K P, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohammed Enaan.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st unofficial Test Live Streaming Details
When and where will the first IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 unofficial Test be played?
The first IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 unofficial Test match will be played from September 30 to October 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 9:30 AM.
Where to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 unofficial Test matches?
The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the games are not confirmed.