India's Team For ICC T20 WC 2024: How Have Players Fared So Far In IPL

The 15-member Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be held USA and West Indies, was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, April 30. (More Cricket News)
However, there were few reserves also named in the squad that included Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
The current crop are representing their franchises in the ongoing IPL and here are some of their stats and numbers as to how have they fared so far in the festival of cricket.
Here’s a look at how each player has fared in this IPL edition so far:
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
Innings- 9, Runs- 311, Strike Rate- 160.30
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
Innings- 9, Runs- 197, Strike Rate- 151.53
Innings- 7, Wickets- 4, Economy- 11.94
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
Innings- 9, Runs- 249, Strike Rate- 154.65
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Innings- 10, Runs- 500, Strike Rate- 147.49
Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
Innings- 6, Runs- 166, Strike Rate- 171.13
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)
Innings- 11, Runs- 398, Strike Rate- 158.56
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
Innings- 9, Runs- 385, Strike Rate- 161.08
Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)
Innings- 9, Runs- 350, Strike Rate- 172.41
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
Innings- 6, Runs- 157, Strike Rate- 131.93
Innings- 9, Wickets- 5, Economy- 7.54
Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)
Innings- 9, Runs- 149, Strike Rate- 124.16
Innings- 11, Wickets- 9, Economy- 7.24
Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)
Innings- 8, Wickets- 12, Economy- 8.51
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 13, Economy- 9.00
Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 12, Economy- 9.63
Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 14, Economy- 6.63
Mohd. Siraj (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Innings- 9, Wickets- 6, Economy- 9.50
India T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan