Cricket

India's Team For ICC T20 WC 2024: How Have Players Fared So Far In IPL

Indian squad was announced for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Here is a look at the stats and numbers of each squad member from their respective IPL franchise

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma bats, MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match 29, BCCI photo
Rohit Sharma bats during match 29 of Indian Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

The 15-member Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be held USA and West Indies, was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, April 30. (More Cricket News)

The apex body announced that Rohit Sharma will lead the side with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

However, there were few reserves also named in the squad that included Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

The current crop are representing their franchises in the ongoing IPL and here are some of their stats and numbers as to how have they fared so far in the festival of cricket.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at how each player has fared in this IPL edition so far:

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Innings- 9, Runs- 311, Strike Rate- 160.30

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Innings- 9, Runs- 197, Strike Rate- 151.53

Innings- 7, Wickets- 4, Economy- 11.94

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

Innings- 9, Runs- 249, Strike Rate- 154.65

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Innings- 10, Runs- 500, Strike Rate- 147.49

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Innings- 6, Runs- 166, Strike Rate- 171.13

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)

Innings- 11, Runs- 398, Strike Rate- 158.56

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

Innings- 9, Runs- 385, Strike Rate- 161.08

Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)

Advertisement

Innings- 9, Runs- 350, Strike Rate- 172.41

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Innings- 6, Runs- 157, Strike Rate- 131.93

Innings- 9, Wickets- 5, Economy- 7.54

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

Innings- 9, Runs- 149, Strike Rate- 124.16

Innings- 11, Wickets- 9, Economy- 7.24

Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)

Innings- 8, Wickets- 12, Economy- 8.51

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 13, Economy- 9.00

Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the Indian cricket team fold. - File/BCCI
India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Returns As Three Spinners Make 15-Member Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 12, Economy- 9.63

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 14, Economy- 6.63

Mohd. Siraj (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Innings- 9, Wickets- 6, Economy- 9.50

(Updated before LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Match)

India T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi