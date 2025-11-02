India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 on November 2, 2025
India A need 257 runs to win
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test available on JioHotstar
India A will continue their second-innings run chase when they resume batting on Day 4 of the first unofficial Test against South Africa A on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live from 9:30 AM IST.
On Day 3, India A’s superb bowling attack folded South Africa A’s second innings at just 199. Lesogo Senokwane and Zubayr Hamza top-scored for the Proteas with 37 runs each. Meanwhile, Tanush Kotian was the star with the ball, taking four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj had three scalps to his name.
As a result, India A needed 257 runs to win the first unofficial Test match. However, their top order collapsed, with Sai Sudharsan only managing 12 runs, and Ayush Mhatre and Devdutt Padikkal scoring six and five, respectively.
After a disappointing performance in the first innings, captain Rishabh Pant anchored India A’s innings, remaining unbeaten at 64 off 81. Rajat Patidar started well but was dismissed at 28. Ayush Badoni survived a late scare to stay at the crease, though he is yet to open his account.
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4: Hourly Weather Forecast For Bengaluru
The highest temperature in Bengaluru today will be around 29°C. It will remain cloudy in the morning, but the afternoon will be sunny, with a negligible 4% chance of rainfall, though that drops to 0% during match time. Therefore, the cricket is expected to be played without any rain interruptions.
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4 be played?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4, is scheduled to start at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4 live on TV and online?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
India A: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele.