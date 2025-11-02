India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Expect a rain-free day in Bengaluru with the sun shining through high clouds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Day 4 live streaming weather forecast
India A's Rishabh Pant celebrates his half-century during the first Unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on November 1, 2025. | Photo: Screenshot/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4 on November 2, 2025

  • India A need 257 runs to win

  • India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test available on JioHotstar

India A will continue their second-innings run chase when they resume batting on Day 4 of the first unofficial Test against South Africa A on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live from 9:30 AM IST.

On Day 3, India A’s superb bowling attack folded South Africa A’s second innings at just 199. Lesogo Senokwane and Zubayr Hamza top-scored for the Proteas with 37 runs each. Meanwhile, Tanush Kotian was the star with the ball, taking four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj had three scalps to his name.

As a result, India A needed 257 runs to win the first unofficial Test match. However, their top order collapsed, with Sai Sudharsan only managing 12 runs, and Ayush Mhatre and Devdutt Padikkal scoring six and five, respectively.

After a disappointing performance in the first innings, captain Rishabh Pant anchored India A’s innings, remaining unbeaten at 64 off 81. Rajat Patidar started well but was dismissed at 28. Ayush Badoni survived a late scare to stay at the crease, though he is yet to open his account.

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4: Hourly Weather Forecast For Bengaluru

Related Content
Related Content
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Day 4 live streaming weather forecast
India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4: Bengaluru hourly weather forecast on November 2, 2025. | Photo: Screenshot/AccuWeather
info_icon

The highest temperature in Bengaluru today will be around 29°C. It will remain cloudy in the morning, but the afternoon will be sunny, with a negligible 4% chance of rainfall, though that drops to 0% during match time. Therefore, the cricket is expected to be played without any rain interruptions.

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 4: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4 be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4, is scheduled to start at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4 live on TV and online?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 4, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs

India A: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy (wk), Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  3. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start