Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Guides India To 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

Axar Patel (2/38 in 4 overs) was very flat at the onset but got the breakthroughs when it mattered most bringing all his experience into effect. Ravi Bishnoi (1/37 in 4 overs) is slowly becoming very predictable with hardly any leg breaks to surprise the batters

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20. AP Photo
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon

New captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a breathtaking half-century as India comfortably out-batted Sri Lanka by 43 runs in the opening T20 Internationals, to start the Gautam Gambhir era with a victory. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

It was the Indian skipper's 26-ball-58 and a 74-run opening blitzkrieg in just six overs between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill got India to 213 for 7 and despite a fine batting effort till the 15th over, Indian bowlers did well enough to bowl out the home team for 170 in 19.2 overs.

The Indian bowlers did remarkably well towards the back end utilising the slowness of the track to provide the team a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The spinners -- Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and rookie Riyan Parag snared six of the 10 wickets.

From 149 for 2, Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for 21 runs as the final quarter of the match was dominated by the Indian bowlers after a listless first 15.

Kusal Mendis (45 off 27 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (79 off 47 balls) were not as brutal as their Indian counterparts but close enough to increase the creases on new coach Gautam Gambhir's forehead as they didn't spare any bad balls getting at least one if not two boundaries per over.

File photo of India batter and current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. - BCCI
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir

BY PTI

The 84-run opening stand was finally broken by Arshdeep Singh when Mendis couldn't pick the slower one.

However, Nissanka didn't lose tempo as Hardik Pandya (0/41 in 4 overs) clearly not in his element, consistently missed his length making it difficult for the new skipper to look for options. Pandya, who was recently bypassed for national captaincy, is always more comfortable with a good sixth bowling option, which wasn't there.

Axar Patel (2/38 in 4 overs) was very flat at the onset but got the breakthroughs when it mattered most bringing all his experience into effect. Ravi Bishnoi (1/37 in 4 overs) is slowly becoming very predictable with hardly any leg breaks to surprise the batters.

The right-handers knew that the deliveries would come into them and they got inside the line to out-manoeuvre the wrist spinner.

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah was evident and it was only the scoreboard pressure that helped the 'Men in Blue' prevail in the end once Axar's arm ball got rid of Nissanka. He also got Kusal Perera (20) in the same over as the match decisively tilted in India's favour. Once Bishnoi ended the spell with rival skipper Charith Asalanka, India completely gained control.

Skipper Surya took a calculative punt of giving inexperienced Riyan Parag (3/5 in 1.2 overs) the 17th over and he removed Kamindu Mendis to justify his skipper's faith. The ever-improving Arshdeep (2/24 in 3 overs) also got his share of scalps as Riyan then finished the proceedings without much ado.

Gautam Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Indian men's national cricket team. - Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Rahul Dravid Tells Gautam Gambhir To Exhale And Take A Step Back During Heated Times

BY PTI

Earlier Surya was swift and brutal in equal measure on his first day in office as the Indian top-order plundered Sri Lankan bowling to post a commanding total after being put into bat.

In his first match as permanent skipper of India's T20 team, Surya made a firm statement with a sparkling knock, maintaining his aggressive approach that made him the world's premier batter.

While Surya was at his dominant best while hitting eight fours and two sixes en route his 20th half-century, the foundation for a big score was laid by young stars Jaiswal (41 off 20 balls) and Gill (34 off 15 balls) in a 74-run opening stand in the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant (49 off 33 balls) struggled initially but did well to end just one short of a half-century with some audacious shots both in front and behind the square.

If Jaiswal's approach was a bit on the muscular side, Gill showed his artistry by bleeding the Lankans with a thousand cuts.

The refreshing part was Gill's approach in the very first game under the new coach where he didn't exactly employ the safety-first approach.

While Gill (34 off 15 balls) was out playing one shot too many off the final ball in the powerplay by then India had scored 74, their highest total in first six overs this season.

Jaiswal failed to read Wanindu Hasaranga's well-disguised googly as the southpaw played for the conventional leg-break bringing in skipper Surya and Pant together.

Surya played his customary inside-the-line shot over fine leg for six and four. He was lucky to survive as he was also dropped once trying to repeat the shot and also got a four in the process.

The team century came in 8.4 overs as the Indian skipper didn't let the momentum drop even as Pant was struggling to middle the ball.

Once Surya was adjudged leg before to a Matheesha Pathirana yorker, the final few overs saw Pant finally breaking shackles as a helicopter shot off Asitha landed into the stands and was followed by a boundary.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 43 Runs In Pallekele To Lead Series 1-0
  2. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MLC 2024 Final On TV And Online In India
  3. 'Hardik Pandya's Ability Similar To Ben Stokes But...,' Scott Styris Wants More From India All-Rounder
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Preview, Women's Asia Cup: Defending Champs Eye Record 8th Title
  5. Venkatesh Iyer Joins Lancashire For A Short Stint
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  2. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
  3. Ange Postecoglou Hails 'Fantastic' Youngster Moore After Late Vissel Kobe Winner
  4. Atletico And Sociedad Reach Agreement Over Le Normand Transfer
  5. Basketball At Paris Olympics: USA Hoping To Have Embiid, Davis And Durant Available For Opener
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  2. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  3. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  4. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  5. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'What Kind Of Democracy?': Bombay High Court Pulls Up Cop For Action Against Professor
  2. Delhi: 1 Student Dead, 2 Missing After Basement Of IAS Coaching Centre Filled With Water, Rescue Ops On
  3. Stalin Slams Centre, Terms Union Budget 'Revenge' Against Entire India
  4. 'Agenda-Driven, Preposterous': Top Assam Rifles Officer On Allegations Of 'Favouring' Community In Manipur
  5. ‘Jairam, You Weren't Even There’: Sitharaman Slams Congress Leader For Backing Mamata's ‘Mic Off’ Claim
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  2. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  3. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
World News
  1. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
  2. How To Protect Your Car In Peak Summer
  3. South Korea Wrongly Introduced As North Korea At Paris Olympics
  4. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  5. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs