Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Felt As Long As He Was Playing, India Won't Lose Test Series At Home

After his 14th five-for in Tests, Jadeja admitted that his worst fears of losing a series at home have come true

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ravindra-jadeja-cricket
Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

The last time India lost a Test series at home a dozen years back, Ravindra Jadeja had made his Test debut and perhaps in this journey of 77 long-form games, he also felt a sense of invincibility while competing in the whites. (More Cricket News)

After his 14th five-for in Tests, Jadeja admitted that his worst fears of losing a series at home have come true.

"Firstly, I had this fear… personally I had thought that I won't lose a series in India as long as I am playing. But that too has happened," he said after opening day's play in the third Test.

Cricket is a great leveller and this humbling experience against the Black Caps and henceforth, he won't be "surprised" with anything.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Virat Kohli, celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Will Young during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai - AP
IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington Star As India Bowl New Zealand Out For 235

BY PTI

"We won 18 series (at home), I thought as long as I am playing Test cricket in India we won't lose a series but that has happened, so I am not surprised with anything (that is happening)," Jadeja said.

"We have set the expectations really high. In last 12 years we did not lose a single series and we lost a total of five Test matches in which I played.

"I think this is a good achievement but when you set such high expectations and lose a series, it stands out and that is what is happening."

The veteran all-rounder conceded that Indian players will have to collectively shoulder the responsibility for the series loss to New Zealand.

"When we win, we lift the trophy together. Now that we have lost the series, all 15 in the team will take the blame collectively," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ravindra Jadeja Felt As Long As He Was Playing, India Won't Lose Test Series At Home
  2. Babar Azam's Bat: From Streets Of Pakistan To Hallowed Long Room Of Melbourne Cricket Ground
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Expect Big, Fat Bidding Wars For Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer
  4. ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures
  5. Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Serie A: Napoli's Scudetto Chances Need More Work Than Prayers, Says Conte
  2. PSG Vs Lens, Ligue 1: Barcola Under No Extra Pressure, Insists Enrique
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Yet To Decide On Dier, Upamecano's Return
  4. Manchester United Vs Arsenal Preview, Women's Super League: Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  2. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  3. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  4. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival