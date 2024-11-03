Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test Stats Highlights: India's Humiliating Whitewash, Rohit's Poor Run And Much More

India faced a shocking 3-0 whitewash in their own den for the first very time after suffering a 25-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rohit-Sharma-Indian-Cricket-Team-AP-Photo
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon

India faced a shocking 3-0 whitewash in their own den for the first very time after suffering a 25-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. (Match Blog | Scorecard |More Cricket News)

India were all out for just 121, in pursuit of 147, which was set by New Zealand, on the back of Will Young’s gritty fifty. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja,  Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep failed to cross double figures, while skipper Rohit Sharma was out for 11. 

Here are a few stats highlights from the third Test between India and New Zealand

1 - This is the very first time India have been whitewashed at home in a Test series of three or more games. 

1 - This is also the first time India have been defeated in a three Tests home series since 1983. 

1- This is the first instance where New Zealand have won three matches in a Test series, home or away. 

1- For the very first time, left-arm bowlers have picked up four five-wicket hauls in a Test match (Ajaz Patel and Ravindra Jadeja combined)

2- This is the second-lowest target India have failed to achieve in a defeat. The lowest recorded was 120 against the West Indies in 1997, in Bridgetown, where they were bundled out for just 81. 

5 - After the Wankhede defeat, Rohit Sharma now has five Test defeats at home as captain, only behind MAK Pataudi’s nine losses. 

13.3 - Rohit Sharma’s batting average across the ten Test innings of the 2024 home series has been recorded as the second lowest for a skipper in a home Test season. 

Rohit Sharma also described the unprecedented 0-3 humiliation as “a very low point of my career" and also took complete responsibility for the Test series debacle.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Fight To Do Something Special In Australia Tests
  2. IND Vs NZ, Test: Rohit Sharma Discusses What Went Wrong In India's First Home Whitewash In 24 Years
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test Stats Highlights: India's Humiliating Whitewash, Rohit's Poor Run And Much More
  4. IND Vs NZ: Tom Latham's Kiwis Inflict Pain On Rohit Sharma-led Team India - Check Staggering Stats
  5. IND Vs NZ: Former Indian Cricketers Weigh In On India's 0-3 Whitewash - Check Out Their Reactions
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: NEUFC 2-0 OFC; Second Half Begins
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, ISL: Both Teams Looking To Overcome Blips In Last Outings
  3. Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig: Comeback Win Just Reward For Injury-ravaged Dortmund, Says Nuri Sahin
  4. Girona 4-3 Leganes: Should Not Have Played In Wake Of Flood Disaster, Says Michel
  5. Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace: Gary O’Neil Unfazed By Fan Criticism After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India, China Made 'Some Progress' In Disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar
  2. How Biscuits Played Key Role In Srinagar Anti-Terror Operation
  3. Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Attack 2 Police Constables, Flee With Their Weapons
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. J&K: 'No Justification For Targeting Civilians,' Says Omar After 11 Injured In Srinagar Grenade Attack
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival