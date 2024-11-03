IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test Stats Highlights: India's Humiliating Whitewash, Rohit's Poor Run And Much More

India faced a shocking 3-0 whitewash in their own den for the first very time after suffering a 25-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. (Match Blog | Scorecard |More Cricket News)
India were all out for just 121, in pursuit of 147, which was set by New Zealand, on the back of Will Young’s gritty fifty.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep failed to cross double figures, while skipper Rohit Sharma was out for 11.
Here are a few stats highlights from the third Test between India and New Zealand
1 - This is the very first time India have been whitewashed at home in a Test series of three or more games.
1 - This is also the first time India have been defeated in a three Tests home series since 1983.
1- This is the first instance where New Zealand have won three matches in a Test series, home or away.
1- For the very first time, left-arm bowlers have picked up four five-wicket hauls in a Test match (Ajaz Patel and Ravindra Jadeja combined)
2- This is the second-lowest target India have failed to achieve in a defeat. The lowest recorded was 120 against the West Indies in 1997, in Bridgetown, where they were bundled out for just 81.
5 - After the Wankhede defeat, Rohit Sharma now has five Test defeats at home as captain, only behind MAK Pataudi’s nine losses.
13.3 - Rohit Sharma’s batting average across the ten Test innings of the 2024 home series has been recorded as the second lowest for a skipper in a home Test season.
Rohit Sharma also described the unprecedented 0-3 humiliation as “a very low point of my career" and also took complete responsibility for the Test series debacle.