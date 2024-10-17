IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahane, Pujara Trend As India Implode In Bengaluru

The Indian cricket team recorded their lowest-ever score on home turf on Thursday as Rohit Sharma and side were bowled out for 46 on the second day of the rain-hit 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
After the opening day was washed out due to rain, the hosts opted to bat first under overcast conditions. The decision seemed strange and it backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.
The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.
Soon after the collapse, veteran Indian batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara started trending on social media. The duo have been on the sidelines for quite some time as the BCCI selectors opted for younger batters.
This post from Rahane was posted during the Indian innings with fans commenting the timing of the post.
One fan wrote, "Rahane bhai saw the opportunity and posted immediately" whereas other posted, "Bro knows the timing to post." One comment on the post read, "Hahaha. Timing the ball and Timing of the post. On point."
At tea, New Zealand were in a commanding position at 82/1 with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing the NZ skipper Tom Latham. The Kiwis lead by 36 runs.