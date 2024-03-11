Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma's Funny Comments Keep Dressing Room, Social Media Abuzz

Time and again, Rohit Sharma has exhibited his wit on and off the field, be it his viral "jo bhi garden mein ghoomega..." comment or “there was this guy called Rishabh Pant" rejoinder. The India captain kept teammates and onlookers entertained during the Test series against England

Outlook Sports Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
India captain Rohit Sharma (second from left) celebrates an England wicket with Kuldeep Yadav during the five-match home Test series. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
The captaincy ethos of India's previous and present Test cricket leaders are a study in contrast. While Virat Kohli exuded (and continues to exude) intensity on the field as skipper, Rohit Sharma typifies joviality. When Rohit is in action, there is never a dull moment, be it for his teammates or even those watching. (More Cricket News)

Social media is constantly abuzz with Rohit's hilariously irreverent remarks, and the case was no different during England's five-match Test tour of India. The 36-year-old's "jo bhi garden mein ghoomega... (whoever roams around as if in a garden...)" comment went viral, and the skipper added to the fun with an Instagram post with the caption "Garden mein ghoomne wale bande", posing with the young brigade of Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

Not only does this reflect a leader who is at ease with himself and his words, but also depicts his organic bond with the youngsters in the side. “I stand in the slips as it is easier for me to control the game and talk to my players. Since I am close to the stumps, my comments are caught by the mic,” Rohit had said at an event before the Dharamsala Test.

Time and again, Rohit has exhibited his wit on and off the field. In the lead-up to the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, the India captain was asked about English opener Ben Duckett’s statement regarding Bazball "inspiring" Jaiswal to bat aggressively.

“There was this guy called Rishabh Pant, probably Duckett hasn’t seen him bat,” pat came Rohit's reply.

India celebrate after winning the fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala on Day 3 (March 9, 2024). - AP/Ashwini Bhatia
With his unfettered comments on field, Rohit lets players know what he expects of them, while also keeping the atmosphere lively. If he loses his temper at an infraction, the skipper makes sure to let the player(s) in question know later that it was in the heat of the moment, and not meant to offend.

His easy rapport with teammates seems to be working wonders, as the hosts completed a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing against Ben Stokes' hapless England in Dharamsala. The victory by an innings and 64 runs also took India to number one in the International Cricket Council's latest Test rankings, making them the numero uno team in all three formats.

