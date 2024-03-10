Cricket

ICC Test Team Rankings: Team India Take Top Spot, Reign Supreme In All Three Formats

India will also stay atop the WTC Table irrespective of the result of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia currently underway in Christchurch

PTI
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
India are now number one in all four | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
A day after India crushed England in Dharamsala to win the five-match series 4-1, Rohit Sharma's side claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, overtaking Australia in the latest pecking order released by the world governing body for cricket on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

India, who are already heading the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, are now at the summit of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game. Rohit's side will remain at the top of the chart irrespective of the result of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia currently underway in Christchurch.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winners are leading the two-Test series 1-0 following their 172-run victory in Wellington. India, with 122 rating points, are five points ahead of Australia in the Test ranking, while England are third with 111 rating points.

India's captain Rohit Sharma bats on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
India Vs England, 5th Test: Full List Of Centuries Scored By Rohit Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In ODIs, India have 121 rating points, with Australia a close second with 118 points. In the T20Is, India have 266 rating points, with England (256) at the second spot.

India were the world No.1 Test side from September 2023 to January 2024, before they slipped to second spot after a drawn away series against South Africa. Australia overtook India at the top of the Test rankings, after sweeping the three-Test series against Pakistan at home.

India's five-Test series against England saw them lose the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. But the home team bounced back in style to win the remaining four Tests. Victories in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala helped them reclaim the top position in the Test rankings.

