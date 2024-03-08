India captain Rohit Sharma brought up his 12th Test century on Day 2 of the fifth and final match against touring England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on March 8, Friday. (More Cricket News)
Rohit, who scored 177 against the West Indies in his Test debut, reached the century with a single off Tom Hartley in the 58th over of India's first innings. England, batting first, were dismissed for 218 with spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sharing -- taking all 10 wickets.
The 36-year-old from Nagpur in Maharashtra has also scored centuries against Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia. Here's a look at Rohit Sharma's Test centuries:
1. 177 - India Vs West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - November 2013;
2. 111 not out - India vs West Indies at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - November 2013;
3. 102 - India vs Sri Lanka at VCA Stadium, Nagpur - November 2017;
4. 176 - India vs South Africa at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - October 2019;
5. 127 - India vs South Africa at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - October 2019;
6. 212 - India vs South Africa at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi - October 2019;
7. 161 - India vs England at Chepauk, Chennai - February 2021;
8. 127 - India vs England at The Oval, London - September 2021;
9. 120 - India vs Australia at VCA Stadium, Nagpur - February 2023;
10. 103 - India vs West Indies at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica - July 2023;
11. 131 - India vs England at SCA Stadium, Rajkot - February 2024;
12. 102 (batting) - India vs England at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala - March 2024.
ALSO READ: India's 100-Test Club Cricketers List
At the time of filing, Rohit was involved in an unbeaten 160-run stand for the second wicket with Shubman Gill, who brought up his fourth Test century with a six, as India looked to build a massive innings lead. India were 264/1 (60 overs) at Day 2 lunch.