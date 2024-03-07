India's 100-Test Club Cricketers List:

India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's innings on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's innings on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)