India's 100-Test Club Cricketers List

Ravichandran Ashwin reached a milestone by completing his 100th test match. This feat places him in the company of 13 legendary Indian players including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid. Here's the complete list of Indian cricketers who have played 100 tests

March 7, 2024
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's innings on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
India, the sixth country to take part in the historic cricket tournament known as the Test Series, have gone through a long journey creating and breaking records, playing hundreds of matches. March 7, 2024, remains special for Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, as he reached a milestone by completing his 100th Test match. This feat places him in the company of 13 legendary Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid. (More Cricket News)

Indian national cricket team recently extended their winning streak to 17 consecutive Test wins at homeland playing against England. Since 1932, India have played a total of 578 matches, emerged victorious in 177, lost 178, drawn 222, and tied 1 developing 14 star players to appear in more than 100 test matches. Below is the list of India's 100 Test Club Cricketers.

India's 100-Test Club Cricketers List:

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 200 matches

2. Rahul Dravid- 163 matches

3. Venkata Sai Laxman - 134 matches

4. Anil Kumble - 132 matches

5. Kapil Dev - 131 matches

6. Sunil Gavaskar - 125 matches

7. Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 matches

8. Sourav Ganguly - 113 matches

9. Virat Kohli - 113 matches

10. Ishant Sharma - 105 matches

11. Harbhajan Singh - 103 matches

12. Cheteshwar Pujara - 103 matches

13. Virendra Sehwag- 103 matches

14. Ravichandran Ashwin - 100 matches

In the 5th and final test match against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India is trailing by 172 runs with no wickets down chasing the target of 219 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's five wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin's four wickets stifled Ben Stoke's men to only score 218 in 57.4 overs.

