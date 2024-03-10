There was a time in the age of innocence of cricket, when international sides turned out to play short exhibition games to give paying spectators their money’s worth after a Test match had ended prematurely. But that would be too much to ask for in the present-day scenario of non-stop cricket.

It was a different time, different set of people, different mindsets.

Dharamsala, one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world, is a place where a weary batter can give himself a break at the non-striker’s end from the vice-like grip of a set of world-class spinners scenting blood on a wearing track. Momentarily relieved from the relentless pressure, he can gaze up into the tranquillity of the majestic white peaks that seem to rise from the ground itself.