IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley Lead England To A Sensational Win Over India By 28 Runs To 1-0 Up - In Pics

England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday. Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener. Hosts India were 95 for three at tea. Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India's second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India. In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope's epic 196.