England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and teammate Tom Hartley celebrate England's victory in the first cricket test match against India in Hyderabad.
IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley Lead England To A Sensational Win Over India By 28 Runs To 1-0 Up - In Pics
England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday. Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener. Hosts India were 95 for three at tea. Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India's second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India. In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope's epic 196.
England's players greet the crowd after winning their first cricket test match against India in Hyderabad.
England's Tom Hartley leaves the ground after England won the first cricket test match against India in Hyderabad.
India's Srikar Bharat plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
India's Axar Patel plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Tom Hartley reacts after bowling a delivery on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Ollie Pope is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
India's captain Rohit Sharma greets England's Ollie Pope after the latter lost his wicket to India's Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.
England's Tom Hartley plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between England and India in Hyderabad.