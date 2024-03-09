Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Beat England By An Innings And 64 Runs, Take Series 4-1

Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul was the catalyst in England's downfall as they were beaten by an innings and 64 runs on day three of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala after India were bowled out for 477

Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Photo: Ashwini Bhatia
India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs on day three of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala. By doing so, the hosts took the series 4-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin took another five-for, his 36th overall in Tests, (5/77) as England collapsed on day three. They were eventually bowled out for 195 in their second innings after India had handed them a lead of 259. Jasprit Bumrah took two (2/38) while Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/39). (Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)

For England, Joe Root was the lone batter who showed some resilience with his innings of 83. Jonny Bairstow was batter the second-highest runs on the scoreboard for the tourists with his blistering innings of 39.

With the Ranji Trophy final starting tomorrow, March 10, the series victory could really provide the ideal boost for the players from Mumbai and Vidarbha, to perform well and earn a probable call-up to the national side.

England batters once again cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 218 and 195 in their two innings, while India slammed 477 on the same track.

Openers Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) scored centuries while debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) scored fifties in their first innings.

Perhaps, the only silver lining to England’s substandard performance was veteran seamer James Anderson's 700th scalp on the morning of day three.

India's next Test series will be against Bangladesh in September later this year. As for England, they will welcome the West Indies for three Test matches in July, and then host Sri Lanka for three more Test matches in August and September.

