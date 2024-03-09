India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs on day three of the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala. By doing so, the hosts took the series 4-1.

Ravichandran Ashwin took another five-for, his 36th overall in Tests, (5/77) as England collapsed on day three. They were eventually bowled out for 195 in their second innings after India had handed them a lead of 259. Jasprit Bumrah took two (2/38) while Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/39).