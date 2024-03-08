It was an Indian spin show yet again in the five-Test series. While many were expecting Dharamsala to aid seamers owing to possibly chilly weather conditions, the hosts' trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja mopped up all 10 England wickets in the first innings, with Ashwin and Kuldeep accounting for nine of them. (More Cricket News)
Resultantly, Ben Stokes and Co were bowled out for 218 in 57.4 overs, going from 175-3 to 175-6 in a space of two overs and losing six wickets in the middle session for 94 runs.
In reply, the Indian top-order began strongly, with Rohit Sharma (52 not out off 83 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 58 balls) putting the hosts in firm control with a 104-run stand. India got to 135 for one in 30 overs at stumps, and Shubman Gill (26 off 39 balls) was batting alongside Rohit.
But before India came out to bat, there was a heartwarming moment on the field that gladdened all onlookers. After Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, dismissed James Anderson to end the innings, there was a bit of 'passing the parcel' between the off-spinner and Kuldeep about who will keep the ball.
Since it was a landmark Test for Ashwin, Kuldeep wanted him to keep the ball. But the senior pro wanted it the other way round, as Kuldeep had scalped five wickets. The two threw the ball towards each other for a while before the more experienced player prevailed. You can watch the video of the lovely moment below.
Asked about the exchange, Kuldeep later said: "Ash bhai told me I have 35 balls, and asked me to keep this one."
Earlier, before the start of Day 1, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid handed Ashwin a special glass-encased 100th Test cap, with the latter's wife and daughters by his side. The ace off-spinner then walked into the ground with the Indian team performing a guard of honour.