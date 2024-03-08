India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's innings on the first day of their fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

