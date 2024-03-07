Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Put India On Top After Kuldeep Yadav-Ravichandran Ashwin Stifle England - In Pics

After the spin tango of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, fifties by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a commanding 135 for one on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England on Thursday. Skipper Rohit (52 batting, 83 balls) and Jaiswal (57, 58b) plundered 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England’s first innings total of 218 all out. India now trail by 83 runs. Jaiswal got out soon after his fifty, getting stumped by Ben Foakes off off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Shubman Gill was giving company to Rohit at 26 not out. Kuldeep (5/72) and 100th Test man Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as England were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket as the Indian spin troika shared all the 10 English wickets. For England, Zak Crawley offered the lone point of fight with a 108-ball 79.

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

India's Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma, right, leave the field at the end of the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's inningson the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, facing the camera, celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Kuldeep Yadav appeals successfully for the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates with teammate Kuldeep Yadav the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
England's Zak Crawley, left, talks to teammate Joe Root as they bat on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
England's Zak Crawley celebrates his fifty runs as teammate Ollie Pope looks on on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

India vs England 5th Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

