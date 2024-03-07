IND Vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Put India On Top After Kuldeep Yadav-Ravichandran Ashwin Stifle England - In Pics

India's Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma, right, leave the field at the end of the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's captain Rohit Sharma bats on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, is playfully pushed by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin as they leave the field at the end of England's inningson the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, third right, facing the camera, celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Kuldeep Yadav appeals successfully for the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates with teammate Kuldeep Yadav the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's Zak Crawley, left, talks to teammate Joe Root as they bat on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's Zak Crawley celebrates his fifty runs as teammate Ollie Pope looks on on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.