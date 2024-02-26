Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Match Report: India Beat England By Five Wickets In Ranchi, Hand Bazball Regime Their First Series Defeat

The five-wicket win in Ranchi saw India seal their 17th consecutive home Test series victory as well

Outlook Sports Desk
February 26, 2024

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India have defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) and Shubman Gill (52 not out) stitched an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take India home after they were 120/5 post lunch.

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.

India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, February 24, 2024. - AP Photo
India Vs England, 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Virender Sehwag's Sixes Record - Stats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).

Brief scores:

England: 353 and 145

India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).

(With PTI inputs)

