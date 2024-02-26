IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Match Report: India Beat England By Five Wickets In Ranchi, Hand Bazball Regime Their First Series Defeat

India have defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) and Shubman Gill (52 not out) stitched an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take India home after they were 120/5 post lunch.
Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.
India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.
The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.
In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).
England: 353 and 145
India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).
(With PTI inputs)