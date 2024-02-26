IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 4 Live: India Lose Three Wickets As England Spinners Pull Things Back In Ranchi

Hello And Welcome To Day 4 Action
On Day 3, Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets to help India dismiss England for 145 in their second innings. Chasing a target of 192 runs, the hosts were 40/0 at stumps as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal negated the last few overs. They need another 152 to seal the Test match and the series. Get all the live updates and scores of the India vs England, 4th Test, day 4 action here. (Streaming | Scorecard)
Lunch On Day 4
India are 118/3 at lunch on day four of the fourth Test match against England at Ranchi. The hosts require another 74 runs to win whereas England need 7 wickets to draw the series. Shubman Gill (18 off 62 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (3 off 29 balls) have remained unbeaten.
Advertisement
India's Last Run-Chase In Winning Cause
India faced Bangladesh in Mirpur back in December 2022 and were set a target of 145 to chase. Despite losing seven wickets, the Indian team chased down the target with Ravichandran Ashwin playing the anchor role. Will we see another cliff-hanger here in Ranchi?
Advertisement
England Right On Top On Day 4
Three wickets in the morning session as slowly given England the edge in the fourth Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket led the way as Rohit Sharma (52) was stumped off Tom Hartley and then Rajat Patidar (0) was caught by Ollie Pope at backward short-leg.
India - 100/3 (27 overs)
Advertisement
Shubman Gill Looks A Bit Shaky At The Crease
Gill who has faced 24 deliveries up until now has scored mere 6 runs and is looking pretty defensive at the crease. Pressure building from the English spinners at the other end.
Advertisement
Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissed By Joe Root
Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent back to the pavillion on 37 by Joe Root just as India were getting ahead in the Test match. The southpaw hit straight to 41-year-old Jimmy Anderson who took a low-diving catch.
India - 90-1 (20 overs)
Most Runs In A Series For India vs England
655 Y Jaiswal in India 2024
655 V Kohli in India 2016
602 R Dravid in England 2002
593 V Kohli in England 2018
586 V Manjrekar in India 1961-62
India Start On A Positive Note
Half-an-hour into the morning session and there has been few 'oohs and ahs' from the English players but it has been totally dominated by the Indian batters. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have scored freely and India require 121 runs more to win.
Action Resumes On Day 4
Indian openers are out in the middle and we are all set to resume where we left off on day 3.
Pitch Report
The pitch has played better and better in the first session. It has been curious. It looks awful - the cracks are bigger and it is quite abrasive. But it has played better. The cracks are so big that you can lose a pen in there. England need to hit these cracks consistently. But the middle part of the pitch is still good and the ball is not misbehaving, reckon Graeme Swann and Deep Dasgupta.
Dhruv Jurel Explains His 'Salute Celebration'
After completing his half-century, Dhruv Jurel was seen making a military-like salute. The gesture, he said, was to his father, a Kargil War veteran. “Yesterday, I spoke and he indirectly said ‘Son, at least show me a salute’. That is what I have been doing all my growing-up years. It was for him,” he said after the day’s play.
Joe Root's DRS Causing A Stir
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not pleased by the Joe Root dismissal and said cameras should be placed on DRS operators in order to provide ‘transparency,’. “I’m not saying anyone is cheating,” said Vaughan on the Test match Special Podcast. “I’m trying to give an answer for when a decision is made and we all disagree with it. If the person on Hawk-Eye is filmed it puts the noise to bed.”