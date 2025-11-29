IND Vs SA, 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit Train Ahead Of Series Opener

India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles when they take on South Africa on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate. Both Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months -- three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January -- the stakes have rarely been higher for two of Indian cricket's modern-day greats.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session
India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and others during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
1/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Rohit Sharma
Indian player Rohit Sharma bats during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Virat Kohli
Indian player Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Kuldeep Yadav
India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-KL Rahul
India’s captain KL Rahul during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Indian supporter
An Indian supporter waves the tricolour during the team's training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Ruturaj Gaikwad
India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Gautam Gambhir
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir with players Ravindra Jadeja and Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-Ravindra Jadeja
India’s Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
IND vs SA 1st ODI-training session-KL Rahul
India’s captain KL Rahul during a training session on the eve of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Sanjay Krishnamurthy Gets JAB Out Of Trouble

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  4. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  5. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution