India Vs England, 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Virender Sehwag's Sixes Record - Stats

On the second day of the 4th Test between India and England, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal brought out his counter-attacking display to the fore as he surpassed former Indian great Virender Sehwag's record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a calendar year. The southpaw achieved this feat that saw him rake in 23 maximums in just five matches in 2024.