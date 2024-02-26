India Vs England, 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Virender Sehwag's Sixes Record - Stats

On the second day of the 4th Test between India and England, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal brought out his counter-attacking display to the fore as he surpassed former Indian great Virender Sehwag's record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a calendar year. The southpaw achieved this feat that saw him rake in 23 maximums in just five matches in 2024. (IND Vs ENG Blog | More Cricket News)
Also, he is also closing on 1000-run milestone in Tests, with 29 runs away from the feat. He was dismissed for 37 runs off 44 balls in the second innings. Jaiswal current has 971 runs in 8 Tests at an average of 69.36.
Jaiswal also became the fifth Indian batter to register 600 or more runs in Test series and is currently tied with the great Virat Kohli at 655 runs. He has so far scored 655 runs in four Tests played at an average of 93.57. The southpaw has already two double tons in the series as well.
The 22-year-old has joined in the league of India batting maestros that includes the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (1971, 1978), Virat Kohli (2014, 2016, 2017), Dilip Sardesai (1971) and Rahul Dravid (2002), who have previously breached the 600-run mark in a Test series.
Talking about the Test match in Ranchi, India are 118/3 at lunch against England, needing further 78 runs to seal the Test and the series. England require another seven wickets to draw the series.