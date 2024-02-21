Jaiswal had earlier scored 209 in India's first innings in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. While that contribution helped India notch up a 106-run victory over the visitors, his second double hundred led to the home team's landslide 434-run win that took them 2-1 up in the five-match series.

India captain Rohit Sharma moved up one spot to 12th in the batting list after scoring 131 in the first innings at Rajkot, while Shubman Gill (91) gained three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings.

