ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Into Top-20 After Back-To-Back Double Tons

The 22-year-old southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped 14 places to climb to the 15th spot in the ICC rankings after his undefeated 214 in the third Test against England. He is only the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli to have hit double tons in successive Tests

Outlook Sports Desk

February 21, 2024

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century against England during the third Test in Rajkot. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Call it just reward or inevitable. The rampaging India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has stormed into the top-20 of the International Cricket Council's latest Test rankings, issued on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The 22-year-old southpaw has jumped 14 places to climb to the 15th spot, after registering his second double hundred in as many matches. (More Cricket News)

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 in the third Test of the five-match series against England in Rajkot, and resultantly joined compatriots Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli in the elite list of seven batters to have scored double tons in successive Tests.

Jaiswal had earlier scored 209 in India's first innings in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. While that contribution helped India notch up a 106-run victory over the visitors, his second double hundred led to the home team's landslide 434-run win that took them 2-1 up in the five-match series.

India captain Rohit Sharma moved up one spot to 12th in the batting list after scoring 131 in the first innings at Rajkot, while Shubman Gill (91) gained three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the player-of-the-match in Rajkot, also climbed up in the batting rankings from the 41st to 34th position after his knock of 112 in the first innings.

His seven-wicket match haul lifted him three places to sixth in the bowling rankings. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who entered the elite 500 Test wicket club at Rajkot, climbed a rung to the second position behind pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja and Ashwin continued to hold on to the first two spots in the Test all-rounders rankings. Jadeja consolidated his position among the all-rounders, going from 416 to a career-best 469 rating points.

Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also entered the rankings in 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who is not playing in the series due to personal reasons, remains the only Indian in the top-10 batters' chart at the seventh spot.

(With PTI inputs)

