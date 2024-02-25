IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel's Handy 90-Run Knock Keeps India Afloat In Ranchi Slugfest

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar called Jurely 'another MSD' in the making.

"Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer," Gavaskar said.