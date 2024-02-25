IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 Live: Dhruv Jurel Steers India To 307, Hand England 46-Run Lead In Ranchi

"It's been nice and challenging as well. I've been trying to learn how to play on different wickets and make sure that I stay for a long time. It's been one year with the Indian team, have had a lot of talk with Rahul sir and Rohit bhai on how to change my mindset, I'm trying to keep in mind what my team needs. I want to play according to the situation, I'm preparing the same during the net sessions, speaking with the seniors. I didn't find a lot of difficulties (on this pitch), I was looking to think as to how I was going to bat, initially there was a lot of spin, so I was looking to get my bat in front of my pad, keep rotating the strike and find the boundaries. Looking forward to today, we'll enjoy the game and give our best."