IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 Live: Dhruv Jurel Steers India To 307, Hand England 46-Run Lead In Ranchi

Hello And Welcome To Day 3 Action
The fourth Test match between India and England is moving rapidly at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium. With the visitors making 353 in their first innings, the hosts' reply was rather timid apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young batter again rocked the England bowling as he made a well-made 73. For England, Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the bowlers by scalping four wickets. India are seven down on day three as Ben Stokes' side look to take a huge lead in their second innings. Get all the live scores and updates right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)
Lunch Update
India are finally all out for 307 thanks to Dhruv Jurel's sensational 90. At one time, it looked England would take a lead of over 100-runs but Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav earlier, breathed life into the Indian innings as they brought down the deficit towards 46. For England, Shoaib Bashir scalped five-for in his maiden Test series.
Advertisement
England Players Picking Maiden FC Five-fer In A Test
Chris Heseltine 5/38 vs SA Joburg 1896
Joe Root 5/8 vs Ind Ahmedabad 2021
Will Jacks 6/161 vs Pak Rawalpindi 2022
Shoaib Bashir 5/119 vs Ind Ranchi 2024
Advertisement
Dhruv Jurel Keeps India In The Game
A sensational fifty from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has kept India in the game as they brought down the deficit to under 100-runs in the fourth Test. Ravi Shastri on-air says, "If India get the deficit to around 50, we could have a game on our hands."
Advertisement
Kuldeep Yadav's Resistance Ends
Kuldeep Yadav's 131-ball resistance was ended by James Anderson who saw the batter drag on the ball onto his stumps. England rejoice as Indian fans hope that the tail and Dhruv Jurel can bring some parity into the game.
India - 265/8 (94 overs)
Advertisement
Jurel-Yadav Partnership Frustrating England
The Indian duo have stitched a 70-plus partnership for the eight wicket as India crossed 250-run mark. England bowlers have found it difficult to breakthrough their defences as both the batters look to bring down the deficit.
India - 251/7 (87 overs)
Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav Standing Firm
The Indian pair of Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav are standing firm and are negating all that the English bowlers are throwing at them. Half-an-hour into the game and still no breakthrough for the visitors.
India - 226/7 (78 overs)
Action Resumes
Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav are out in the middle to face the music as England bowlers look to make the most of the conditions early on.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Speaking Ahead Of Day 3
"It's been nice and challenging as well. I've been trying to learn how to play on different wickets and make sure that I stay for a long time. It's been one year with the Indian team, have had a lot of talk with Rahul sir and Rohit bhai on how to change my mindset, I'm trying to keep in mind what my team needs. I want to play according to the situation, I'm preparing the same during the net sessions, speaking with the seniors. I didn't find a lot of difficulties (on this pitch), I was looking to think as to how I was going to bat, initially there was a lot of spin, so I was looking to get my bat in front of my pad, keep rotating the strike and find the boundaries. Looking forward to today, we'll enjoy the game and give our best."
Pitch Report
The pitch is looking very dry. The ball is tending to scoot low when it hits the edge of the cracks. Those cracks are widening now and it'll become a tricky surface to bat, especially if India get close to England's first innings total, opine Deep Das Gupta and Graeme Swann, in their pitch report.
England Cricket Team's Ace Spinner Jack Leach To Have Surgery
England spinner Jack Leach will be undergoing knee surgery to recover from an injury that ruled him out of the final four Tests of England's series against India in the subcontinent. Leach was part of England's impressive 28-run win at Hyderabad and took a wicket in the match. "I am going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it is not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Sky Sports.
Playing XIs
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.