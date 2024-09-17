Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rahul Has Skill To Play Spin, Seam And Will Be Given Opportunities, Says Rohit

Blinding streaks of brilliance interspersed with gloomy barrenness often wrap KL Rahul's Test career in unfair inconsistency but skipper Rohit Sharma hoped that the "clear message" given to him will help the elegant batter to take his career forward in the longest format

KL Rahul. Photo: AP/Shailendra Bhojak
Blinding streaks of brilliance interspersed with gloomy barrenness often wrap KL Rahul's Test career in unfair inconsistency but skipper Rohit Sharma hoped that the "clear message" given to him will help the elegant batter to take his career forward in the longest format. (More Cricket News)

Rahul oozed class while making a hundred against South Africa in Centurion in 2023, and an 86 against England at Hyderabad earlier this year.

But before that his performance went through a trough for two years, with the batter making just a fifty in 12 innings.

However, Rohit remained a firm believer in Rahul's talent, and that also was an indication that the Bengaluru man will start in the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday here.

"I think with KL, you know, the kind of quality he has, everyone knows about it. The kind of message that has been given to him from our side was very simple: we wanted him to play all games.

"We want him to bring the best out of him. And it is our duty as well to bring the best out of him," said Rohit during the pre-match press meet on Tuesday.

"It's important that we give him that clear message that this is what we expect from you. And I think we have done that," he added.

Rohit placed immense value in Rahul's ability to play pace and spin equally well, which makes him an asset at home and away, as underlined again by his knocks against South Africa and England in conditions as different as chalk and cheese.

Rohit Sharma. - BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch

BY PTI

"He got 100 in South Africa. He got 80 in that first Test match in Hyderabad and then got injured.

"Unfortunately, he didn't play any of the games after that because of that injury. I hope, you know, he continues from where he left in Hyderabad.

"He's got the game to play the spin, and the seamers. So, I don't see any reason why, you know, he can't flourish in Test cricket. Obviously, the opportunities are there now," he noted.

However, Rohit, who knows a thing or two about stop-start career, did not miss the point that it is eventually up to Rahul to make the most of the chances given to him at this level.

"You know, the guy has got talent and it's important that we give him clear messages every time we get an opportunity to speak to him.

"You know, obviously, spending so much time in international cricket…it's for him also to understand now how he wants to, you know, take his career forward," said the Mumbai man.

Perhaps, that reality has dawned on Rahul too as he spent a good one hour at the nets polishing his skills against various challenges – spin and pace – on different surfaces inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium and at nets just outside the venue.

The intense sight of Rahul at nets also put Rohit's words in better perspective.

"Look, only a handful of people in world cricket who've had a very smooth ride. I'm talking about the time when cricket started till now. So, everyone has their ups and down.

"I think the best thing that you have to do at that point in time is to just understand yourself and understand what is expected out of him and what he needs to bring to the table for the team," he added.

Perhaps, it's Rahul's time to produce that breakaway series and seal his spot in the middle-order.

