ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers, Teams, Venue, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

The berth fight for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is about to reach its climax as teams vie for the final two spots in the tournament. The Qualifier is scheduled to kick off on April 25 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with matches taking place at two venues in Abu Dhabi: the Zayed Cricket Stadium and the nearby Tolerance Oval. (More Cricket News)
Ten teams will duel to claim the final tickets for Bangladesh via the tournament this tournament with T20 World Cup spots decided on 5 May and a Qualifier winner crowned on 7 May.
Advertisement
This Qualifier will see 10 teams compete for the last two spots in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Eight of the competing squads in the tournament have earned their spot via regional qualifiers.
The top six teams from the T20 World Cup in 2023 in South Africa named, Australia, South Africa, England, India, New Zealand, and the West Indies – got direct qualification while Bangladesh qualified as hosts and Pakistan got the berth as per their ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings.
The teams have been put into two groups of five, with sides playing everyone in their group once.
Advertisement
Top-two finishers in the group stage move to the semi-finals, with teams finishing first in their groups meeting the second-place finisher in the opposing group. The winners of the semi-finals claim the final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 spots, before meeting in the 7 May Final for tournament winners. Each team will play two warm-up matches from April 21 to April 23.
Groups
Group A: Sri Lanka, Thailand, Scotland, Uganda, USA
Group B: Ireland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, UAE, Vanuatu
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers' Fixtures
Thursday, 25 April
Sri Lanka vs Thailand at Tolerance Oval at 04:30PM IST
Scotland vs Uganda at Tolerance Oval 08:30PM IST
Ireland vs UAE at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Zimbabwe vs Vanuatu at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Saturday, 27 April
Vanuatu vs Netherlands at Tolerance Oval at 4:30PM
UAE vs Zimbabwe at Tolerance Oval at 08:30PM
Uganda vs USA at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Scotland vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium 08:30PM
Monday, 29 April
USA vs Scotland at Tolerance Oval at 04:30PM
Uganda vs Thailand at Tolerance Oval at 08:30PM
Advertisement
Ireland vs Zimbabwe at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Netherlands vs UAE at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Wednesday, 1 May
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at Tolerance Oval at 04:30PM
Vanuatu vs Ireland at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Sri Lanka vs Uganda at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Thailand vs USA at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Friday, 3 May
Thailand vs Scotland at Tolerance Oval at 04:30PM
USA vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
UAE vs Vanuatu at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Netherlands vs Ireland at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Semi-Finals (Sunday, 5 May)
Advertisement
Semi-Final 1 at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 04:30PM
Semi-Final 2 at Zayed Cricket Stadium at 08:30PM
Final (Tuesday, 7 May)
Final at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers in India?
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 is available to be viewed live, on-demand and for free on ICC.tv in selected regions. Indian cricket fans can also watch it live in India on FanCode app.
Squads
Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Jolien van Vliet, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis. Reserves: Myrthe van den Raad (travelling), Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling
Advertisement
Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Fernando, Sugandika Kumari, Sashini Gimhani
Vanuatu Women: Selina Solman (c), Rachel Andrew, Maiyllisse Carlot, Alvina Chilia, Gillian Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enock, Natalia Kakor, Valenta Langiatu, Vicky Mansale, Nasimana Navaika, Raylin Ova, Susan Stephen, Mahina Tarimiala, Vanessa Vira
Scotland women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Ellen Watson
Advertisement
Uganda Women: Janet Mbabazi (c), Rita Musamali (vc), Consy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza, Phionah Khulume, Lorna Anyait, Malisa Ariokot, Proscovia Alako, Gloria Obukor, Esther Iloku
UAE Women: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Heena Hotchandhani, Al Maseera Jahangir, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma, Mehak Thakur
USA Women: Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Anika Kolan (vc), Aditiba Chudasama, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani Reserves: Maahi Madhavan (travelling), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa Prasad
Advertisement
Zimbabwe Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Francisca Chipare, Ashley Ndiraya
Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Thipatcha Putthawong (vc), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenanee Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chayanisa Phengpaen