LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings Today's Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played six IPL 2024 matches so far and are ranked fifth in the ipl point table, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also played the same amount number of games but see themselves in third in the IPL Point table. (Preview | Streaming | Full Coverage)
LSG vs CSK, Pitch Report
The Ekana Stadium track is a bit of puzzling one for the players and staff alike. In three matches played here, 200 runs has not been crossed. Scores between 150-180 has been registered here so expect another low scoring one.
LSG vs CSK, Weather Update
The day's temperature will be around 40°c but the evenings will be cooler around 25°c. It will be mostly clear and hazy.
LSG vs CSK, Head-to-Head
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced-off each other three times in IPL and CSK have won one and LSG have won one. One match was No Result.
LSG vs CSK, Probable Playing XIs
- Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar
LSG vs CSK, Squads
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (c), Amit Mishra, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, M. Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, David Willey and Shamar Joseph.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish, Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed.