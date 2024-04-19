Cricket

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings Today's Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in today's IPL 2024 contest at the Ekana Stadium. Here are the playing 11, squad, weather, pitch and other updates

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants have played six matches in the tournament and are placed fifth. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played six IPL 2024 matches so far and are ranked fifth in the ipl point table, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also played the same amount number of games but see themselves in third in the IPL Point table. (Preview | Streaming | Full Coverage)

In their last match against KKR, Shreyas Iyer's side defeated LSG by eight wickets. As for CSK, they defeated MI by 20 runs thanks to some top-hitting by MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

LSG vs CSK, Pitch Report

The Ekana Stadium track is a bit of puzzling one for the players and staff alike. In three matches played here, 200 runs has not been crossed. Scores between 150-180 has been registered here so expect another low scoring one.

LSG vs CSK, Weather Update

The day's temperature will be around 40°c but the evenings will be cooler around 25°c. It will be mostly clear and hazy.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

LSG vs CSK, Head-to-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced-off each other three times in IPL and CSK have won one and LSG have won one. One match was No Result.

LSG vs CSK, Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

LSG vs CSK, Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (c), Amit Mishra, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, M. Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, David Willey and Shamar Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish, Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed.

