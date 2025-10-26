Cricket

England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Shines As ENG-W Seal 8-Wicket Win

England secured an emphatic eight-wicket win over New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26. This match marked Sophie Devine's final ODI appearance, but the White Ferns were bowled out for 168 in 38.2 overs. In reply, England cruised to 172/2 with 124 balls to spare, as Amy Jones starred with an unbeaten 86 off 92 balls. New Zealand's innings began promisingly at 85/1, but after Devine's dismissal, they lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs. England's chase was guided by a 75-run stand between Jones and Tammy Beaumont, while a composed 33 from Heather Knight took them over the line.