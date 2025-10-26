Cricket

England Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Shines As ENG-W Seal 8-Wicket Win

England secured an emphatic eight-wicket win over New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26. This match marked Sophie Devine's final ODI appearance, but the White Ferns were bowled out for 168 in 38.2 overs. In reply, England cruised to 172/2 with 124 balls to spare, as Amy Jones starred with an unbeaten 86 off 92 balls. New Zealand's innings began promisingly at 85/1, but after Devine's dismissal, they lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs. England's chase was guided by a 75-run stand between Jones and Tammy Beaumont, while a composed 33 from Heather Knight took them over the line.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand
New Zealand's players wait for the third umpire's review for the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_Amy Jones
England's Amy Jones celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_ Amelia Kerr
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu celebrates the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_Tammy Beaumont
England's Tammy Beaumont plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_Amy Jones
England's Amy Jones plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_Tammy Beaumont
England's Tammy Beaumont plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_Nat Sciver-Brunt
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt appeals successful for the wicket of New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Isabella Gaze plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand_ Lauren Bell
England's Lauren Bell bowls a delivery during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
India Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 England Vs New Zealand
England's Charlotte Dean, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and New Zealand at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Play Suspended Due To Heavy Rain|BAN-W 39/2 (12.2)

  2. Who Is Uma Chetry? Indian Wicketkeeper Making ODI Debut Against Bangladesh In ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. PCB To Sack Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim Following Pakistan's Early Exit From ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  4. Indore Molestation Case: Political Blame Game Erupts After Assault On Australian Women Cricketers

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Election Commission To Begin Pan-India Voter List Revision In 10–15 States Next Week

  3. Tejashwi Yadav Promises Jobs, Factories And Education Reforms If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

  4. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  5. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  5. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket