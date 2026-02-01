ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

Sri Lanka are engaged in a three-match T20I series against England, while Australia face Pakistan one more time before playing a warm-up clash in Colombo. Check out who will play how many matches and when, in the lead-up to ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament
Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Tim Seifert during the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI
  • India beat New Zealand 4-1 after 3-1 series triumph against South Africa

  • Pakistan took 2-0 lead in three-match series against Australia

  • South Africa defeated West Indies 2-1 in home series

Defending champions India definitively proved on Saturday (January 31, 2026) that they continue to be the team to beat, going into ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side rode Ishan Kishan's maiden T20 international hundred and Arshdeep Singh's fifer to romp to a 46-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final game in Thiruvananthapuram.

India notched up their third-highest total in the shortest format in their last formal outing before the 20-over showpiece, which they will co-host with Sri Lanka starting February 7. The Men In Blue completed a thumping 4-1 series win against the Kiwis, following their 3-1 series triumph against South Africa at home.

Ishan Kishan slammed a 42-ball century in the 5th T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026 - X/BCCI
IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Hits Stunning Century Before World Cup, Reaches Landmark With Six - Watch

BY Vikas Patwal

Elsewhere in the sub-continent, Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore. Salman Agha's men won the opener by 22 runs, before thrashing the Aussies by a whopping 90 runs in the second game. It was Pakistan's biggest victory over Australia in T20Is by runs, and also the latter's second heaviest defeat of all time.

In other bilateral series involving major teams, South Africa beat West Indies 2-1 at home, though the Windies won the rain-hit last game in Johannesburg on Saturday. Finally, England got the better of Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DLS method) in another rain-affected clash in Pallekele.

Bangladesh, remember, are not competing in the T20 World Cup after a much-publicised showdown with the International Cricket Council, leading to the global governing body replacing them with Scotland. The controversy erupted with Mustafizur Rahman getting dropped from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and ended with the Bangla Tigers getting the boot.

India (273 points) remain the numero uno side in ICC's T20I team rankings, followed by Australia (263) and England (258).

Snapshot of the ICC T20I rankings. Photo: ICC website
Before the T20 World Cup gets underway, let us take a look at which team will play how many games and when from February 1 onwards:

India

As mentioned earlier, India's official assignments prior to the marquee tournament are over. They will play one warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, before taking the field against the United States in their World Cup opener on February 7.

Pakistan

The Men In Green play their third and final T20I against Australia in Lahore on Sunday (February 1), after which they head to Colombo for a solitary warm-up match against Ireland on February 4. Pakistan kick off their World Cup campaign against Netherlands on Feb 7.

Australia

After the series-concluding match against Pakistan on Feb 1, Australia face Netherlands in their tune-up clash on Feb 5 in Colombo. They take on Ireland first up in the tournament proper on Feb 14.

South Africa

With no formal match left to play before the T20 World Cup, the Proteas will travel to India for the aforementioned warm-up game against India on Feb 4. They meet Canada in their group-stage opener on Feb 9 in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand

The Black Caps do not have any official games remaining either. They head to Navi Mumbai for their sole tune-up against the United States on Feb 5. Mitchell Santner and Co meet Afghanistan in Chennai on Feb 8 to commence their campaign.

England

The Three Lions have two more T20Is to play against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, on Feb 1 and Feb 3. They do not have a warm-up match scheduled, and head straight into the tournament with a face-off against Nepal on Feb 8 in Mumbai.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Warm-Ups Schedule

Match 1: Afghanistan vs Scotland in Bengaluru - February 2, 3pm IST

Match 2: India A vs USA in Navi Mumbai - February 2, 5pm IST

Match 3: Canada vs Italy in Chennai - February 2, 7pm IST

Match 4: Sri Lanka A vs Oman in Bengaluru - February 3, 1pm IST

Match 5: Netherlands vs Zimbabwe in Colombo - February 3, 3pm IST

Match 6: Nepal vs USA in Chennai - February 3, 5pm IST

Match 7: Namibia vs Scotland in Bengaluru - February 4, 1pm IST

Match 8: Afghanistan vs West Indies in Bengaluru - February 4, 3pm IST

Match 9: Ireland vs Pakistan in Colombo - February 4, 5pm IST

Match 10: India vs South Africa in Navi Mumbai - February 4, 7pm IST

Match 11: Oman vs Zimbabwe in Colombo - February 5, 1pm IST

Match 12: Canada vs Nepal in Chennai - February 5, 3pm IST

Match 13: Australia vs Netherlands in Colombo - February 5, 5pm IST

Match 14: New Zealand vs USA in Navi Mumbai - February 5, 7pm IST

Match 15: Italy vs UAE in Chennai - February 6, 3pm IST

Match 16: India A vs Namibia in Bengaluru - February 6, 5pm IST

Published At:
