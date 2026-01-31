Pakistan Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd T20I: Green Shirts Weave Spin Web To Thump AUS By 90 Runs

Pakistan beat Australia by 90 runs in the 2nd T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened

Pakistan Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd T20I
Pakistan thrash Australia by 90 runs in the 2nd T20I to win the series by 2-0 on January 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026. PAK dismantle the Aussies in the 2nd T20I by 90 runs to clinch the three-match series by 2-0. After electing to bat first, Pakistan set a mammoth target of 199 runs on the back of scintillating knocks by skipper Salman Agha (76) and Usman Khan (53). In response, AUS were bundled for just 108 in 15.4 overs to lose the match by a staggering 90-run margin. Abrar Ahmad and Shadab Khan picked up three wickets each to derail Australia's chase and win the series for their team. Check out the highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We're back to make your weekend even more exciting with the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan vs Australia. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update!

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: PAK Innings Underway!

Pakistan openers - Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have given a strong start with two consecutive boundaries in the first over. PAK would want a brisk start from their openers.

PAK 13/0 (1)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Flying Start For PAK!

Despite losing Sahibzada Farhan early, Saim Ayub (37*) and skipper Salman Ali Agha (23*) have given their team a blistering start. PAK are batting with a run-rate of 15 runs per over - a sight not much common with Pakistani batting.

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: 3 Down!

What was looking as a blistering start is halted a bit by two quick wickets. Pakistan lose back-to-back wickets in the form of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. However, skipper Salman Agha is still there batted beautifully at 59 off just 32 balls.

PAK 96/3 (10)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Salman Agha Departs!

Sean Abott gets Salman Agha for 76 runs in just 40 balls but the skipper had provided a solid base for the middle order to explode in the final overs. Usman Khan now has the onus along with Shadab Khan to take Pakistan to a solid first innings total.

PAK 139/4 (15)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: PAK Innings End!

Usman Khan and Shadab Khan gave Pakistan's innings the much needed impetus to get them an imposing total of 198 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with 2 fours in 3 balls to take his team to a strong first innings total.

PAK 198/5 (20)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Australia Innings Underway!

Australia have got off to a decent start against Shaheen Afridi in a big chase of 198 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have the onus to provide their team a strong start, if they want to a real chance of chasing down the target.

AUS 9/0 (1)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Cameron Green Strikes!

Australia still trying to play aggressively despite losing three early wickets. Cameron Green smashed Saim Ayub of 6,4,6 in consecutive deliveries to give some impetus to Australia's innings. Abrar Ahmed shines again with 2 wickets in consecutive overs.

AUS 48/3 (6)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS Struggling

Australia are SIX down in just 11 overs and the target is looking very uphill for them from here. Cooper Connolly is the last batter to depart, who was castled by Shadab Khan.

AUS 76/6 (11)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: PAK Win!

That's it! Usman Tariq dismissed Matthew Kuhnemann to bundle Australia for 108 in 15.4 overs. Abrar Ahmad and Shadab Khan were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, scalping three wickets each to thump the visitors by 90 runs.

AUS 108 (15.4)

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: That's A Wrap!

That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog soon, until then, bye bye.

