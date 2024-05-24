Hunt For India's Next Coach: AB De Villiers To Replace Rahul Dravid? Ex-Proteas Star Gives His Take

Ever since The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications to replace Rahul Dravid as the next men's team coach, there have been lot of murmurs and speculations around who would replace the Indian stalwart. Dravid's tenure ended during last year's ODI World Cup but was given a short extension for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Many names have thrown themselves in the hat with the likes of KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, LSG coach Justin Langer, VVS Laxman, DC coach Ricky Ponting, CSK's Stephen Fleming among others being reportedly in the fray.
One such name that has cropped up out of nowhere is former RSA cricket team captain AB de Villiers. The Proteas star was recently quizzed as to if he will be interested in coaching the Men In Blue to which the former gave a stunning answer.
While talking to a news channel, ABD said, "I absolutely have no idea. I do think I’ll enjoy coaching. I think there’s certain elements I won’t enjoy as much, which I will have to learn. With time, anything is possible and I can think on my feet and learn as I move on,"
"But I think there are elements of a coaching job that I’ll enjoy a lot. Things that I’ve learned over the years, the maturity that I’ve got now at the age of 40, looking back, a lot of things look a lot clearer when I look back at my career. So those kind of learnings could be valuable for some younger players, even some senior players," he added.
As per reports, BCCI is on the look out for a coach on the long term and his tenure will end towards the end of 2027 ODI World Cup.