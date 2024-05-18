Cricket

Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team's opening match of the next edition of IPL for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition

X/@mipaltan
MI skipper Hardik Pandya Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

Mumbai, May 18: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team's opening match of the next edition of IPL for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition. (More Cricket News)

With Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign ending on Friday after their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya's suspension will only come into effect during team's opening game next season

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17," a media release stated.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match," it further stated.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

All other members of the team including 'Impact Player' Rohit Sharma have been fined 50 percent or Rs 12 lakh of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it stated.

There is no fixed rule but usually the team management pays the fine on behalf of its players. The players hardly lose anything financially.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  2. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  3. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | BJP’s Preneet Kaur Discusses Punjab Politics and Lok Sabha Elections
  5. Delhi Sees Minimum Temperature Of 27.1 Degrees Celsius On Saturday Morning
Entertainment News
  1. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  2. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  3. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  4. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
  5. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Um Ki-joon Announces Marriage Plans, 2NE1 Reunites For 15th Debut Anniversary And More
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  2. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
  4. Marc Skinner Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Manchester United Women
  5. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup