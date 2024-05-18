Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics

In the last league match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants defeated Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With both the teams already out of contention, it was a battle for pride, one that the five-time champions lost, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Playing in front of the home crowd, MI endured their worst finish ever. The match witnessed Nicholas Pooran singlehandedly turning the fortunes for Lucknow Super Giants with his explosive 29-ball 75, supported by skipper KL Rahul's half-century. Although Mumbai's hitman Rohit Sharma's impressive innings comprising 10 fours and 3 sixes gave hope to fans at times, Lucknow's bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen ul Haq, led the charge by dismissing Sharma (68/38), Devald Brevis (23/20), Hardik Pandya (16/13), and then Ishan Kishan (14/15). Despite Naman Dhir's commendable 28-ball 62, LSG emerged victorious. Have a look at the match 67 of the ongoing season in pics

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Players of Lucknow Super Giants' greets each other after they won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Naman Dhir plays a shot
Naman Dhir plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates Hardik Pandyas wicket
Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates Hardik Pandya's wicket | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Dewald Brevis plays a shot
Dewald Brevis plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot
Rohit Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla celebrates KL Rahuls wicket
Piyush Chawla celebrates KL Rahul's wicket | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

KL Rahul plays a shot
KL Rahul plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

| Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Nicholas Pooran plays a shot
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Piyush Chawla celebrates Marcus Stoinis wicket
Piyush Chawla celebrates Marcus Stoinis wicket | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Nuwan Thushara celebrates Devdutt Padikkals wicket
Nuwan Thushara celebrates Devdutt Padikkal's wicket | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' Nuwan Thushara, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

