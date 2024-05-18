MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics

Players of Lucknow Super Giants' greets each other after they won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
| Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IPL 2024: MI vs LSG_Photo_
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Nuwan Thushara, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.