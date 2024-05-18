Cricket

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeated Mumbai Indians By 18 Runs To End Season With Pride - In Pics

In the last league match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants defeated Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With both the teams already out of contention, it was a battle for pride, one that the five-time champions lost, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Playing in front of the home crowd, MI endured their worst finish ever. The match witnessed Nicholas Pooran singlehandedly turning the fortunes for Lucknow Super Giants with his explosive 29-ball 75, supported by skipper KL Rahul's half-century. Although Mumbai's hitman Rohit Sharma's impressive innings comprising 10 fours and 3 sixes gave hope to fans at times, Lucknow's bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen ul Haq, led the charge by dismissing Sharma (68/38), Devald Brevis (23/20), Hardik Pandya (16/13), and then Ishan Kishan (14/15). Despite Naman Dhir's commendable 28-ball 62, LSG emerged victorious. Have a look at the match 67 of the ongoing season in pics