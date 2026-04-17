Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 25 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 match on Friday. KKR, who are winless this season, has made one change with Tim Seifert replacing fellow Kiwi Finn Allen. The Titans are unchanged. Kolkata have yet to hit the heights in this campaign with their batting and bowling under-performing. As for GT, their slow start has now seen them win two games on the trot and looking to climb up the ladder.
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