Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 25 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Tim Seifert arrive on the field to play ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

1/15 Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali





2/15 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





3/15 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, left, walks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





4/15 Kolkata Knight Riders Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





5/15 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





6/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





7/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





8/15 Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





9/15 Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





10/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





11/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





12/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





13/15 Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





14/15 Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





15/15 Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki





