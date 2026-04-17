Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 25 IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 match on Friday. KKR, who are winless this season, has made one change with Tim Seifert replacing fellow Kiwi Finn Allen. The Titans are unchanged. Kolkata have yet to hit the heights in this campaign with their batting and bowling under-performing. As for GT, their slow start has now seen them win two games on the trot and looking to climb up the ladder.

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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Tim Seifert arrive on the field to play ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, left, walks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Tim Seifert
Kolkata Knight Riders Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Rovman Powell
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ramandeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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