Gambia Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 1

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B begins Saturday, October 19 with six teams up against each other with an aim to advance into the next round of qualifiers. Rwanda and Gambia face each other in the opening match of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The top two teams at the end of the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Rwanda who had managed to go to the final African qualifiers last time will once again try to breach the first barrier. They will be led by Clinton Rubagumya in the tournament.
Led by Ismaila Tamba, Gambia will have a tough time in the tournament. In the sub-regional qualifiers ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gambia managed to win just one out of their seven games. To defeat Rwanda will be a mighty task for Gambia. Rwanda, on the other hand, would want to begin with a strong win in the opener.
Rwanda: Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe, Israel Mugisha, Muhammad Nadir, Didier Ndikubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Isaie Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Emile Rukiruza
Gambia: Ismaila Tamba (c), Basiru Jaye, Asim Ashraf, Ousman Bah, Frank Campbell, Andreh Jarju, Baboucarr Jaye, Musa Jobarteh, Bubacarr Kuyateh, Muhammed Manga, Arjunsingh Mohansingh Rajpurohit, Gabriel Riley, Shan Siddiqui, Moustapha Suwareh
Gambia Vs Rwanda Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Gambia Vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Gambia Vs Rwanda match will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 12:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Gambia Vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Gambia Vs Rwanda match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.