England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target

Sri Lanka's middle-order must mount a significant resistance against the strong English bowling, if the visitors are to make a match of this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second ENG vs SL Test, right here

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (centre) bats during day three of the second Test against England, at Lord's. Photo: AP/Ben Whitley
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second England vs Sri Lanka Test at the Lord's on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The hosts are in a commanding position, having snared two early wickets in the Lankan chase of a formidable 483-run target. The visitors' middle-order must mount a significant resistance, if they are to make a match of this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs SL game, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Earlier, on Day 3, Joe Root smashed his 34th Test hundred as England moved into a powerful position. Root equalled Alastair Cook's national record on Thursday and surpassed it after notching up a century in both innings.

His latest century, his seventh at Lord's, was his fastest ever off 111 deliveries before he holed out for 103, the backbone of England's 251 which left Sri Lanka needing a world-record 483 to win.

Having won the first test in Manchester last week, the English side is on track to wrap up a second consecutive series victory this international summer, after a 3-0 win over the West Indies last month.

