England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

England post massive 414-run total in first innings courtesy Jacob Bethell's maiden ton
Jofra Archer picks up four wickets to help bowl South Africa out for 72 runs
Hosts notch up biggest victory (by run margin) in ODI history, surpassing India's 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in 2023
England recorded the biggest victory in ODI history as they stormed to a 342-run triumph over South Africa in the final contest of their three-match series.
Jacob Bethell's maiden ton saw England hand the tourists a target of 415 to complete a whitewash, but Jofra Archer tore through their top order to leave them all out for 72.
England started well with the bat and reached 59 by the ninth over before Ben Duckett (31) was caught by Aiden Markram off Corbin Bosch's (2-79) bowling.
But Jamie Smith raced to his second half-century of the series before being dismissed on 62, only for the onslaught to continue through Joe Root and Bethell.
The pair produced a third-wicket stand of 182 before Bethell was stumped by Ryan Rickelton at 110, with Root then reaching his 19th ODI century from 95 deliveries.
Harry Brook was run out for the second time in the series before Root (100) quickly followed, but Jos Buttler (62) and Will Jacks (19) steered England to a huge total of 414-5.
And England wasted little time with the ball in hand, with Archer dismissing Markram (0) and Rickelton (1) inside the first two overs before Wiaan Mulder (0) soon followed.
Archer continued his attack by bowling Matthew Breetzke (4) and Tristan Stubbs (10), with Brydon Carse's dismissal of Dewald Brevis (6) putting England in a fine position.
Bosch's 20 from 32 balls somewhat steadied the ship, but he could not prevent the inevitable as Adil Rashid mopped up the Proteas tail end to end with figures of 3-13.
Data Debrief: Brilliant Bethell inspires record triumph
Ahead of the final match of the series, Bethell conceded that he should have played more domestic cricket over the summer while he was England's spare batter during their Test series against India, but he more than made his mark here.
Indeed, at 21 years and 319 days old, Bethell became the third-youngest player to score a ton for England in an ODI. Only David Gover (21y 55d vs Pakistan in 1978 and 21y 309d vs Australia in 1979) have achieved that feat at an earlier age.
England's margin of victory was the highest in terms of runs in the format, easily surpassing India's 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in 2023. They also now have the joint second-most 400-plus totals in ODIs (seven), alongside India. Only South Africa (eight) have more.