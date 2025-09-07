England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: ENG Eye Consolation Victory Against RSA In Southampton

England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Harry Brook-led side eye consolation victory over Temba Bavuma's Proteas in Southampton. Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs RSA 50-over match, right here

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI. Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • South Africa defeated England by 5 runs in the 2nd ODI

  • Last face-off between the two sides head to the T20I format

  • RSA, ENG face each other at the Rose Bowl

Welcome to the live coverage of England's 3rd ODI clash against South Africa, to be played on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The home side are 0-2 down in the series against a defiant Proteas side, led by Temba Bavuma. Harry Brook's men will look to close the series on a high whereas RSA want to end the series with a clean sweep.

England came close to levelling the series in the second ODI, but Proteas' bowlers fought back at crucial intervals to win back the momentum in their favour. The hosts have not had the best of 50-over cricket, lying 8th in the ICC ODI Rankings.

The Three Lions has a win percentage of 31.8 after the 2023 World Cup. Only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe among the full nations have a lower win percentage than the Harry Brook-led side.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton

When and where will the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI going to be played?

The third England vs South Africa ODI will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on 7th September, Sunday.

What time will the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI start?

The England vs South Africa third ODI will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd England vs South Africa ODI in India?

The England vs South Africa third ODI will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India?

The England vs South Africa third ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

