New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: ENG Suffer 0-3 Series Whitewash
England will head to the five-Test Ashes series in Australia low on form and confidence after being bowled out for 222 in a two-wicket loss to New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington on Saturday (November 1, 2025) and a 3-0 series defeat. New Zealand were desperate at the end, with two wickets remaining and 28 runs still needed to win. But Zak Foulkes with 14 not out and Blair Tickner, with an unbeaten 18, saw the Kiwis home with 32 balls to spare and a total of 226-8. New Zealand won the first match by four wickets and the second by five wickets.
