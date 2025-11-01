Cricket

New Zealand Vs England, 3rd ODI: ENG Suffer 0-3 Series Whitewash

England will head to the five-Test Ashes series in Australia low on form and confidence after being bowled out for 222 in a two-wicket loss to New Zealand in the third one-day international in Wellington on Saturday (November 1, 2025) and a 3-0 series defeat. New Zealand were desperate at the end, with two wickets remaining and 28 runs still needed to win. But Zak Foulkes with 14 not out and Blair Tickner, with an unbeaten 18, saw the Kiwis home with 32 balls to spare and a total of 226-8. New Zealand won the first match by four wickets and the second by five wickets.

NZ vs ENG ODI
Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand plays the ball towards England's Jofra Archer during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
ENG vs NZ ODI
Jamie Overton of England appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW against Daryl Mitchell, right, during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand England Cricket
Devon Conway of New Zealand bats during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
England New Zealand Cricket
Sam Curran of England bowls during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs England Cricket
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand is bowled by Sam Curran of England during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
England vs New Zealand Cricket
Jamie Overton of England reacts on reaching 50 runs during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
New Zealand vs England Cricket ODI
Brydon Carse of England bats during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
England vs New Zealand Cricket ODI
Blair Tickner of New Zealand reacts after he dismissed Sam Curran of England during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
NZ vs ENG Cricket ODI
Sam Curran of England bats during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
ENG vs NZ Cricket ODI
Jos Buttler of England bats during the One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and England in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
