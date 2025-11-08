WPL Auctions Vs IPL Auctions: A Billion Dollar Legacy Versus A Growing Behemoth

The rules regarding the foreign players quota are different in WPL from IPL. Where in IPL you are allowed to have 8 players in your team squad and 4 in your playing XI, the number for squad is 6 in the WPL and 5 in the playing XI. However, the main catch here is that in WPL, out of the foreign quota of 6 in the squad and 4 in the playing XI, one player should be from an associate nation.