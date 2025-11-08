WPL Auctions Vs IPL Auctions: A Billion Dollar Legacy Versus A Growing Behemoth

IPL and WPL- two brainchildren of BCCI are ruling the world of league cricket in both men’s and women’s games. Let’s understand the key differences between the auction dynamics of the two biggest cricketing leagues in the world

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
wpl 2025 X wpl
Women's Premier League 2025 trophy. Photo: X | Women's Premier League (WPL)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WPL & IPL auctions are to be held in November and December respectively.

  • WPL has a total purse of 15 crore as compared to 120 crore in the IPL

  • WPL teams can retain a maximum of 5 players  to IPL’s 6

IPL auctions are just around the corner, and the cricketing world is buzzing with rumours and speculations surrounding the retention and release strategies of different IPL teams.

However, just before that, we have the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auctions in the pipeline for the 2026 season and all the teams just released the list of their retained players for the upcoming season, which created a similar buzz as the IPL retention does.

Despite being a nascent cricket league, WPL garnered traction among fans around the world at a rapid speed, fuelled further by the maiden trophy win of the Indian women's team at the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India. WPL is expected to reach greater heights from here, the biggest cricket market of the world- India is now starting to view women’s cricket not just as an obligation but as a passion.

WPL Auctions vs IPL Auctions: Key Differences

 As they say, half of the IPL is won by teams on the auction table as it decides the strength of your squad for the subsequent season and all the teams strategize for months to make a strong team on the auction table. Auctions also provide an interesting spectacle for the fans as they feel involved with their team as they fight it on the auction table to bag some of the best players to play for them.

Related Content
Related Content

As both the auction dates approach, let’s look at some of the key differences between the dynamics of both these auctions that separates the two:

Foreign Player Quota

The rules regarding the foreign players quota are different in WPL from IPL. Where in IPL you are allowed to have 8 players in your team squad and 4 in your playing XI, the number for squad is 6 in the WPL and 5 in the playing XI. However, the main catch here is that in WPL, out of the foreign quota of 6 in the squad and 4 in the playing XI, one player should be from an associate nation.

Size of Team Squad

All 5 teams of WPL can fill only a maximum of 90 slots in the auctions, which means that all the teams will end up with generally 15-18 players in their squad. However, in IPL, teams need a minimum of 18 players in their squad, with the maximum limit going to 25 players. 

Money Pool

IPL is a 10-team tournament, whereas WPL consists of just 5 teams. In IPL, each team gets a total money pool of 120 crore, out of which they have to spend a minimum of 90 crore to build a team of a minimum 18 players, which could go to a maximum of 25 players.

On the other hand, in WPL auctions, each team is provided with a total purse of 15 crore out of which they have to make a team of 15-18 players.

Retention Rules

It is the factor that differentiates the IPL auction from the WPL auctions drastically. On one hand, where WPL retention rules are simple, IPL retention rules are more complex and nuanced.

WPL- A WPL team can retain a maximum of 5 players out of the maximum number of capped Indian players, uncapped Indian players, and overseas players, who can be 3, 2, and 2, respectively. The retention slabs for the players are as follows:

  • 1st slab- 3.5 crore

  • 2nd slab- 2.5 crore

  • 3rd slab- 1.75 crore

  • 4th slab- 1 crore

  • 5th slab- 50 lakhs

If a team retains the maximum limit of 5 players, then a total of 9.25 crore will be deducted from their purse. However, if a team wants to retain a maximum of 5 players but doesn't want to pay the players exactly as the slab prices, they can do that, but the final amount that will be deducted after will be 9.25 crore only.

Each team has 5 RTM options at their disposal, and for every retained player they lose one RTM each, so a team that has retained the maximum cap of 5 players won’t have any RTM going into the auctions.

IPL- An IPL team has a maximum purse of 120 crore and they can retain a maximum of 6 players before the auctions. However, out of the 6 players, they can only retain a maximum of 5 capped Indian and Overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players.

The retention slabs are as follows:

  • 1st slab- 18 crore

  • 2nd slab- 14 crore

  • 3rd slab- 11 crore

  • 4th slab- 18 crore

  • 5th slab- 14 crore

If a team decides to retain a maximum of capped players then a total of 75 crore will be deducted from the total purse of the team. The team can decide how they want to distribute the 75 crore among the 5 capped players.

An IPL team also has 6 RTM options at the start which gets deducted for every retained player. If a team retains 3 players, they’ll have 3 RTMs going into the auction, whereas the team with 6 retention will have none.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  2. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Royal Champs Crown Bangladesh Star Shakib Al Hasan As Captain For New Season

  3. India Vs Australia 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Claim 2-1 Series Victory After Abandonment Of Brisbane Match

  4. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  5. Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  2. Delhi Announces Staggered Office Hours To Tackle Rising Air Pollution

  3. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  4. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  5. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

  5. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers