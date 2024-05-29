England Vs Pakistan 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

England are set to face Pakistan in the fourth and last match of the four-game T20I series on Thursday at Kennington Oval in London. The hosts are leading the bilateral series 1-0. (More Cricket News)
The first and third match of the series was abandoned due to rain and the second match which was played in Birmingham, England won the game by 23 runs.
This series was supposed to be helpful for the Babar Azam-led team but they have gained nothing from the series. Two matches were washout out due to rain and the final game will decide if Pakistan will be able to tie the series or lose.
Both teams have skipped warm-up games of the icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2024-3347">ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and another washout may dash their hopes of preparing the set playing XI before their first group-stage match.
Live streaming details of England vs Pakistan, 4th T20I:
When is England Vs Pakistan 4th T20I?
The last game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Thursday, May 30 at 11 PM IST at the Kennington Oval in London.
Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 4th T20I In India?
The live telecast of the England and Pakistan T20I series is available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.
Full Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman
England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood