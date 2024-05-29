The third T20I between Pakistan and England at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was abandoned without a ball bowled on Tuesday (May 28, 2024). Persistent downpour at the venue meant that the toss never took place, and eventually, the match had to be called off as the rain gods did not relent. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
The first game, too, was washed out in Leeds, and England had won the second encounter by 23 runs in Birmingham. The fourth and final game is slated for May 30 in Kennington Oval, London.
As England lead the four-match series 1-0 and just one game remains, the hosts cannot lose the series now. However, the focus for both teams would have been valuable match practice ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, where England are the defending champions.
Home team skipper Jos Buttler did not travel to Cardiff as he left on Saturday night for London to be with his wife Louise, with the couple expecting their third child soon. Spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali would have led England in Buttler's place had the game materialized.
As two of the three games so far have been washed out, only 39.2 of the 120 scheduled overs have been bowled. Both teams would be hoping for clear weather in London for a final match-up, before they depart for the T20 World Cup.
England, placed in Group B, will take on neighbours Scotland in Bridgetown for their World Cup campaign opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan, who are in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, will face hosts United States in Texas on June 6 to kick things off.