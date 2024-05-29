Cricket

England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff

England lead the four-match series against Pakistan 1-0 and just one game remains. Both teams are eyeing match practice ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, where England are the defending champions

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I abandoned due to rain, England Cricket Twitter photo
The third T20I between Pakistan and England was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photo: X/England Cricket
The third T20I between Pakistan and England at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was abandoned without a ball bowled on Tuesday (May 28, 2024). Persistent downpour at the venue meant that the toss never took place, and eventually, the match had to be called off as the rain gods did not relent. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The first game, too, was washed out in Leeds, and England had won the second encounter by 23 runs in Birmingham. The fourth and final game is slated for May 30 in Kennington Oval, London.

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday (May 25, 2024). - null
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Archer Back With Bang, Buttler Stars In Hosts' 23-Run Win

BY Stats Perform

As England lead the four-match series 1-0 and just one game remains, the hosts cannot lose the series now. However, the focus for both teams would have been valuable match practice ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, where England are the defending champions.

Home team skipper Jos Buttler did not travel to Cardiff as he left on Saturday night for London to be with his wife Louise, with the couple expecting their third child soon. Spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali would have led England in Buttler's place had the game materialized.

Jofra Archer returned to the international fold for England on Saturday - null
England Vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler Tempers Jofra Archer Expectations

BY Stats Perform

As two of the three games so far have been washed out, only 39.2 of the 120 scheduled overs have been bowled. Both teams would be hoping for clear weather in London for a final match-up, before they depart for the T20 World Cup.

England, placed in Group B, will take on neighbours Scotland in Bridgetown for their World Cup campaign opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan, who are in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, will face hosts United States in Texas on June 6 to kick things off.

