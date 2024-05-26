Cricket

ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Archer Back With Bang, Buttler Stars In Hosts' 23-Run Win

Making his first England appearance in over a year, paceman Jofra Archer dismissed Azam Khan and Imad Wasim as Pakistan were bowled out for 160 while chasing 184 in the second T20I in Birmingham

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday (May 25, 2024).
info_icon

England claimed a 23-run over Pakistan in Saturday's T20I at Edgbaston, with the returning Jofra Archer taking two wickets. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Making his first England appearance in over a year, paceman Archer dismissed Azam Khan and Imad Wasim as Pakistan were bowled out for 160 while chasing 184.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with coach Gery Kirsten - X/@TheRealPCB
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Babar Azam As Captain; Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Gaurav Thakur

England captain Jos Buttler was the star of the show in Birmingham, plundering 84 off 54 balls to set the tone for the hosts' innings.

Will Jacks chipped in with a useful 37 before he, like Buttler, was caught out by Shadab Khan from Haris Rauf's bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-36) stopped Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali or Chris Jordan from getting going, but Archer came in to hit a four and a six to get England to 183-7.

Pakistan were two down within four overs of their chase, and after Babar Azam (32) and Fakhar Zaman (45) were dismissed by Moeen and Liam Livingstone respectively, their chances looked increasingly slim.

Having taken out Azam, Archer (2-28) ended Wasim's stand at 22, with Reece Topley (3-41) and Jordan (1-31) finishing the job for England.

The series now moves to Cardiff, with the final match taking place at The Oval on Thursday.

Data Debrief: Buttler at his best

Buttler may well have to miss part of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to the birth of his third child, and England will be hoping their skipper makes a swift return to action if that is indeed the case.

His knock, which included eight fours and three sixes, marked the second-highest score by an England captain in a T20I, behind Eoin Morgan's 91 against New Zealand in 2019.

