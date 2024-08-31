Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Indian domestic cricket season will commence with the prestigious Duleep Trophy on Thursday, September 5. The four-team tournament will feature a total of six matches, with each team playing against the others once. The tournament will conclude on September 22. (More Cricket News)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for domestic players to participate in this year's Duleep Trophy. However, Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin are exempt to avoid any injuries before the important Test series against Bangladesh.
Many big names are set to feature this season, like KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant. The idea is to get the best Indian squad for the upcoming international Test season.
Gill will lead India A which also has KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Dhruv Jurel in the squad. India B will be led by veteran domestic player Abhimanyu Easwaran. India C will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad whereas this year's IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer will lead India D.
Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been released from their respective squad after illness. The veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was released by BCCI from his squad without any given reason.
Duleep Trophy 2024 Full Squads:
India A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk)
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier
India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar
Live Streaming details of Duleep Trophy 2024:
When is the Duleep Trophy 2024 starting?
The new season of the Duleep Trophy is starting on Thursday, 5 September.
When the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will start?
The Duleep Trophy 2024 matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?
The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be live telecast on Sports 18 Networks in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?
The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.