DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Sameer Rizvi starred with 90 off 51 balls to lead the chase.
Delhi bowlers restricted MI to 162/6, with Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar shining.
Sameer Rizvi stole the show for Delhi Capitals, racing to 90 off 51 balls as they chased down 163 to beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The 22-year-old took complete control of the chase, smashing seven sixes and seven fours, and kept the home crowd on their feet with his fearless strokeplay.
Delhi Capitals had wobbled early, losing KL Rahul cheaply, but a 66-run partnership between Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka (44 off 30 balls) steadied the innings.
Once Nissanka departed, Rizvi accelerated, plundering 20 runs off Corbin Bosch in the 11th over, including a towering six over deep backward point, followed by consecutive sixes off Mayank Markande.
Mumbai Indians had earlier posted 162 for six. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a patient 51 off 36 balls, while Rohit Sharma chipped in with 35, but the rest of the lineup struggled against disciplined Delhi bowling.
Axar Patel led the attack, conceding just 22 runs in four overs and dismissing Rohit, with Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, and T Natarajan sharing the remaining wickets.
Mukesh Kumar struck early, removing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma inside the powerplay. Rohit and Suryakumar tried to rebuild with a 53-run partnership, hitting the first sixes of the match, but Delhi’s spinners gradually tightened the screws.
Suryakumar was trapped leg-before by Ngidi after reaching his fifty, and Natarajan cleaned up Naman Dhir in the death overs.
With Rizvi’s explosive knock and a well-rounded bowling performance, Delhi Capitals never lost control. The win gives DC a strong start to their home season, and Rizvi’s match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award.
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and have opted to field first Mumbai Indians.
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Impact Subs
Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair
Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar