DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)