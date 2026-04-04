DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing down 163 with ease. Sameer Rizvi starred with 90 off 51 balls, supported by key contributions from Pathum Nissanka and David Miller

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians indian premier league 2026 Match report
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

  • Sameer Rizvi starred with 90 off 51 balls to lead the chase.

  • Delhi bowlers restricted MI to 162/6, with Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar shining.

Sameer Rizvi stole the show for Delhi Capitals, racing to 90 off 51 balls as they chased down 163 to beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 22-year-old took complete control of the chase, smashing seven sixes and seven fours, and kept the home crowd on their feet with his fearless strokeplay.

Delhi Capitals had wobbled early, losing KL Rahul cheaply, but a 66-run partnership between Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka (44 off 30 balls) steadied the innings.

Once Nissanka departed, Rizvi accelerated, plundering 20 runs off Corbin Bosch in the 11th over, including a towering six over deep backward point, followed by consecutive sixes off Mayank Markande.

Mumbai Indians had earlier posted 162 for six. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a patient 51 off 36 balls, while Rohit Sharma chipped in with 35, but the rest of the lineup struggled against disciplined Delhi bowling.

Axar Patel led the attack, conceding just 22 runs in four overs and dismissing Rohit, with Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, and T Natarajan sharing the remaining wickets.

DC vs MI Highlights

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Mukesh Kumar struck early, removing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma inside the powerplay. Rohit and Suryakumar tried to rebuild with a 53-run partnership, hitting the first sixes of the match, but Delhi’s spinners gradually tightened the screws.

Suryakumar was trapped leg-before by Ngidi after reaching his fifty, and Natarajan cleaned up Naman Dhir in the death overs.

With Rizvi’s explosive knock and a well-rounded bowling performance, Delhi Capitals never lost control. The win gives DC a strong start to their home season, and Rizvi’s match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and have opted to field first Mumbai Indians.

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Impact Subs

Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair

Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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