DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Bowl First As Rishabh Pant Returns - Check Playing XIs

Rishabh Pant who had missed the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has returned to captain the Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Australian opener David Warner has been replaced by Afghan allrounder Gulbadin Naib in the DC side.

The Super Giants have also made two changes to their side.

DC Vs LSG Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

 Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Swastik Chikara, Lalit Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham

DC are virtually out of the tournament even though on paper they still have a chance. They end their campaign today and even a win can take them only to 14 but due to their poor net run rate they will remain outside of the top four.

LSG are also in a precarious situation with 12 points in 12 matches. They too have a poor net run rate in fact their net run rate figure is the worst among all the teams that are still in the fray to qualify for the playoffs.

They will have to win both their games to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top four.

