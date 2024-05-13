CSK Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings took on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 61 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 12. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
With the conditions suitable for bowling and batting, RR captain Samson opted to bat first.
A solid start from openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Royals the ideal platform but post the Power Play, Jaiswal (24) was dismissed with Buttler following suit on 21.
Samson showed promise but was sent back on 15 and it was left on the shoulders of Riyan Parag (47) and Dhruv Jurel (28) to take the visitors to a fighting total on a turning Chepauk pitch.
For CSK, Simarjeet was the pick of the bowlers with 3/26.
In reply, CSK openers Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad started well but Ashwin struck to dismiss the Kiwi opener on 27. The hosts saw the middle-order contribute with the bat despite wickets falling like ninepins.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out for obstructing the field after a miscommunication with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during their chase against the Royals.
The incident happened in the 16th over when Jadeja refused to go for a second run though the all-rounder was halfway down the pitch, the third man hurled the ball to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who aimed the ball at the bowler's end.
The throw hit Jadeja, RR appealed, and the third umpire was convinced that Jadeja knew in which direction the ball was heading.
In the end, Ruturaj (42 not out) and Sameer Rizvi bailed CSK out as the hosts won by five wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Updated Points Table After RCB Vs DC
The win lifted CSK to third in the table whereas RR, who were leading for most parts of the IPL 2024, have slipped into second place.