What Player of the Match Azmatullah Omarzai Said

Player of the Match Azmatullah Omarzai, who smacked five sixes to register Afghanistan’s fastest T20 half-century — off 20 balls — lauded the team management's belief in him. He said: "(It is) Very tough batting in the lower order, (it's) all about belief. The captain and coach have belief in me; I was trying to back myself and was trying to hit straight with the ball coming on nice.